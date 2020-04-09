Huge Demand for Personalized Medicine Market Predictable to Witness Sustainable Evolution Over 2027 Key Players- Abbott Laboratories, Amgen, Inc., AstraZeneca, Bayer AG

Personalized medicine is tailoring of a treatment to a specific patient i.e. designing medicine treatment on the basis of diagnosis, disease condition, patient history, body physics, and other factors related to patients and diseases. Personalized medicine is also known as precision medicine, stratified medicine, or P4 medicine. In personalized medicine, diagnostic analysis is often conducted for selecting suitable and best treatments based on the patient’s genetic content or other molecular or cellular analysis. Personalized medicine has best response and highest safety margin to ensure enhanced patient care by allowing every patient to attain earlier diagnosis, risk assessment, and best treatment. Additionally, personalized medicine offers opportunities to improve health care by lowering overall treatment costs.

Some of the key players of Personalized Medicine Market:

Abbott Laboratories, Amgen, Inc., AstraZeneca, Bayer AG, Eli Lilly and Company, GlaxoSmithKline plc., Merck & Co., Inc, Mylan N.V., Novartis AG, Pfizer, Inc.

Segmentation by product type:

PM Diagnostics

PM Therapeutics

Personalized Medical Care

Personalized Nutrition

Wellness

Segmentation by Diagnostics:

Genetic testing

DTC diagnostics

Esoteric lab services

Esoteric lab tests

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Personalized Medicine market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Personalized Medicine market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

