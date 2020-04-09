Mechanical Ventilators Market Global Overview to 2025

Mechanical ventilator is a medical device which is used in the management of patient’s breathing problems. It is used for a patients suffering from breathing problems and cannot maintain adequate oxygenation to maintain life. Mechanical ventilators are mainly used in the treatment of respiratory disorders such as, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), apnea, asthma, acute lung injury and hypoxemia.

The mechanical ventilator market is anticipated to grow with a significant rate, owing to factors such as, increasing incidences of chronic diseases, such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma, bronchitis, and other such disorders are expected to drive the mechanical ventilators market during the forecast period. Various technological developments in the healthcare industry in Asia Pacific and Europe are expected to offer growth opportunities for the players operating in the market.

The global mechanical ventilator market is segmented on the basis of mobility, type, mode, interface and end user. The mobility segment includes, intensive care ventilators and portable ventilators. Based on type, the mechanical ventilator market is segmented as, adult/pediatric ventilators and neonatal/infant ventilators. Based on mode, the mechanical ventilator market is segmented as, volume mode ventilation, pressure mode ventilation, combined mode ventilation, and other mode ventilation. On the basis of interface, the market is classified as, invasive, and non-invasive. Based on end user, the market is classified as, hospitals, ambulatory care centers, home care setting, and emergency medical services.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global mechanical ventilator market based on mobility, type, mode, interface and end user. IT also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall Mechanical Ventilator market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The mechanical ventilator market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

North America leading the mechanical ventilators market globally. This is because of increasing prevalence of respiratory disorders and improved reimbursement policies in the region and increased healthcare awareness is also supporting in growth of mechanical ventilators market in North America. The U.S. represents the highest market for mechanical ventilators followed by Canada in North America. In Europe, France, Germany and the U.K. holds major share of mechanical ventilators market.

