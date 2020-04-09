Micro Mobile Data Center Market Size Trends, Emerging Growth Factors and Regional Forecast to 2027: Canovate Electronics, Dataracks, Panduit, Dell Technologies Inc., Eaton Corporation

The micro mobile data centers are broadly used in diverse industries, including BFSI, media & entertainment, public sector, retail, healthcare, and more. Owing to an increase in integrating automation into manufacturing and other industries, the use of industry 4.0 is contributing heavily towards data generation which in turn creates a positive impact on the growth of micro mobile data center market. Pertaining to the fast-expanding e-commerce industry, uprising the government’s focus on the digital economy, high usage of social media and smartphones, and an increase in technology-driven start-ups have resulted in snowballing in data usage and storage. Due to factors as mentioned earlier, the demand for data center space is projected to grow.

The prevailing economic environment is dominated by hyper-competition, globalization, and the information technology revolution, which has remodeled the way business is conducted. This new technological era is possible through the heightened investment in computer-processing and data protection in the service industry, manufacturing industry, and telecommunications infrastructure. As the commercialization and utilization of IT become more popular throughout the world, the adoption of novel IT can create new business opportunities and several benefits. In SMEs, the adoption of the micro mobile data center is directly affected by top management, as they make all decisions from daily functions to future investments. This factor is expected to trigger the growth of the micro mobile data center in the coming years.

The micro mobile data center market has been derived from market trends and revenue generation factors from five different regions across the globe namely; North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA, and SAM. The North America region holds the highest market share, whereas APAC is projected to be the fastest-growing region as well in the coming years. A majority of the funds in the IT sector have been focused on the North American region owing to various factors. North America is a hub for the technology industry is considered to be one of the hotspots for the venture capitalists and investment firms for investing. The developing IT industry is projected to propel the market growth in the future. Some of the major technology hubs in North America include California, Canada, New York, Texas, and Florida .On the other hand, Owing to the presence of a large number of SMEs, coupled with the rapid expansion of the retail sector, the adoption of the micro mobile data center is projected to gain high momentum in the future. In addition, Japan is a well-developed economy and is one of the most automated economies around the world.

The micro mobile data center market by application is segmented into instant DC & retrofit, high density network, remote office support, mobile computing, and others. The instant DC & retrofit holds a significant share in the market, whereas high density network is expected to be the fastest-growing industry vertical during the forecast period. Majority of the cloud service providers, internet service providers (ISPs), and Content Delivery Network (CDN) providers are increasingly deploying micro mobile data centers to support their high density networks. Therefore, high-density networks in IT & telecom, BFSI, retail industry plays a major role. Based on rack unit, the micro mobile data center market is segmented into upto 25 RU, 25-40 RU, and above 40 RU. The above 40 RU led the market with a highest market share and 25-40 RU is projected to grow at a highest CAGR.

The major players operating in the market for micro mobile data center market are Canovate Electronics, Dataracks, Panduit, Dell Technologies Inc., Eaton Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co.Ltd, Zellabox, Rittal GmbH & Co. KG, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, and Hitachi Ltd., among others.

