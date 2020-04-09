Next Generation Sequencing Market Strategic Assessment And Latest Innovations Report on F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, PerkinElmer, Inc., Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Ltd., Eurofins Scientific, Thermo Fisher Scientific, And Others

Next Generation Sequencing Market report comprises of most-detailed market segmentation, systematic analysis of major market players, trends in consumer and supply chain dynamics, and insights about new geographical markets. This market report contains the company profiles, product specifications, capacity, production value, and market shares of each company for the forecasted period of 2020-2025. A systematic investment analysis is also underlined in this report which forecasts impending opportunities for the market players. All statistical and numerical data included in the Next Generation Sequencing report is characterized with the help of graphs and charts which make it easy to understand the facts and figures.

Market Overview:

Next generation sequencing (NGS) is the technology which is used to align millions of small fragments of DNA simultaneously that are capable of processing multiple DNA sequences in parallel. The arrival of rapid DNA sequencing methods has significantly enhanced biological and medical research and discovery. The demand for next generation sequencing technology has been increasing widely due to the rise in genetic tests. The availability of next generation sequencing at low cost, technological advancements and high prevalence of cancer cases during the previous years. Also, the companies operating the next generation sequencing market have been investing substantial time and amount in research and development activities, through which better technologies can be introduced in the market.

Key Competitors In Next Generation Sequencing Market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, PerkinElmer, Inc., Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Ltd., Eurofins Scientific, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Beijing Genomics Institute, Agilent Technologies, Qiagen N.V., Macrogen, Inc., and Illumina, Inc. among others

Market Segmentation:

By Product (Platforms, Services, Consumables);

By Service (Genome Sequencing, Exome Sequencing, Re-sequencing & Targeted Sequencing, Other Sequencing Technologies);

By Application (Diagnostics, Drug Discovery, Precision Medicine, Other Applications);

By End User (Academic & Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Hospitals & Clinics, Other End Users)

By Geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. And 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

