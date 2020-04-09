North America Automation-as-a-service Market Detailed Analysis, Growth Factors, Top Key Companies, Trends and Developments, 2020-2027

The automation-as-a-service market in North America is expected to grow from US$ 1.04 Bn in 2018 to US$ 7.89 Bn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 26.0% from the year 2019 to 2027.

The growth of novel technologies, including cognitive computing, machine learning, and artificial intelligence, is expected to promote the development of automation tools at a rapid pace. Application of intelligent technologies among the innovation leaders and business pioneers is predicted to create a platform that would lead to the development of improvised framework, which would incorporate everything from staffing and general expenses to execution and productivity. Further, organizations around the world are highly investing in innovative and disruptive technologies such as RPA, process automation, AI, ML, Blockchain, and others to drive optimization and refocus their critical resources on tasks that boost revenue growth and innovation.

For More Information, Ask For Sample Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00009255/

North America Automation-as-a-service Market -Companies Mentioned Accenture PLC

Automation Anywhere, Inc.

Blue Prism Group plc

HCL Technologies Limited

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

NICE Ltd.

Pegasystems Inc

UiPath

The ICT companies and various industry players are planning to make substantial investments in automation solutions and services. The automation platforms offered by the vendors, along with the technology-oriented automation proficiency, enable the clients to focus on creating better business value. Apart from the large enterprises, various SMEs around the world are also adopting the automation services to ease their business operations. This trend is predominantly driven by the presence of a new category of cloud-only solutions, which help in minimizing integration complexities and installation costs with quick setup. The North American market for automation-as-a-service is projected to exhibit high growth in the near future. Factors including cost benefits offered by automation solution and rapid product innovation by the technology providers are propelling the adoption in diverse industry verticals. However, alterations in operating procedures and business rules impacting the efficiency are might hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

Currently, the US is dominating the automation-as-a-service market in terms of installation, which in turn boosts the demand for the automation-as-a-service market in the region. The US alone absorbs the major share of the total spending in artificial intelligence technology. The growth in automation-as-a-service in the US is mainly driven by factors that include its state of being one of the best internet connected countries in the world, with around 85% of its population using the internet in 2018. Also, the US has deep integration of IoT based connected devices that generate a huge amount of digital data every second. Further, the country is a hub of leading IT & cloud-based companies, which includes Accenture, IBM, Microsoft Corporation, and many others. The rising demand for automation in several tech & financial institutions is also significantly contributing to the market. The figure given below highlights the revenue share of Mexico in the North America automation-as-a-service market in the forecast period:

Mexico Automation-as-a-service Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)

NORTH AMERICA AUTOMATION-AS-A-SERVICE MARKET – SEGMENTATION



North America Automation-As-A-Service Market – By Component

Solution

Service



North America Automation-as-a-service Market – By Deployment Type

On-Premise

Cloud



North America Automation-as-a-service Market – By Business Function

Sales & Marketing

Finance & Operations

Human Resource

IT



North America Automation-as-a-service Market – By Industry Vertical

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Retail

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Transportation & Logistics

Government Agencies & Defense

Manufacturing

Others



North America Automation-as-a-service Market – By Country

US

Canada

Mexico

Ask For Discount @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPRE00009255/

Reason To Buy :

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the North America automation-as-a-service market. Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies. The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the North America automation-as-a-service market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies. Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets. Scrutinize in-depth North America market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it. Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution.