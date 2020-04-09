North America Feminine Hygiene Products Market Development and Forecast Report 2020: World Health Organization (WHO), Food and Drug Administration (FDA), International Trade Administration (ITA)

North America, the feminine hygiene products market, is anticipated to reach US$ 9,674.83 Mn in 2027 from US$ 5,799.35 Mn in 2018. The market is projected to grow with a CAGR of 5.9% from 2019-2027.

The feminine hygiene products market is growing primarily due to presence of local manufacturers and exemption of service taxes from the products. Restraining factors, such health risks associated with the use of tampons is likely to damage the growth of the market in the coming years. On the other hand, increasing initiatives for feminine hygiene is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the North America feminine hygiene products market in the coming years.

Download PDF Sample Copy Here https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00008099/

Feminine hygiene refers to the term used to collectively describe personal care products that are used by women during menstruation, vaginal discharge, and other bodily functions related to the vulva. Some of the commonly used feminine care products include sanitary napkins, tampons, washes, and wipes, among others.

The population in North America is aware of the importance of feminine hygiene, which has led to an increase in the number of manufacturers of feminine hygiene products. For instance, Rael is a US-based start-up that is dedicated to empowering and educating women regarding concepts associated with periods. The company offers products such as tampons, pads, and other hygiene products such as feminine wipes and washes. Also, other than the traditional products being used for feminine hygiene, start-ups offer organic products, which have gained better acceptance among the population. For instance, Lola, a US-based start-up, founded in 2015, which provides organic tampons, made of 100% cotton. During recent years, the rise in awareness regarding the use of useful products, there has been an increasing demand for organic products. Hence, the presence of local players in the North American feminine hygiene products market is likely to propel the growth of the industry at a considerable rate during the forecast period.

Get Discount on This Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPRE00008099/

In 2018, the menstrual care products segment held the most significant market share of the feminine hygiene products market by product. The segment is also anticipated to hold a substantial share in the market in 2027. In addition, the segment is also expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period owing to rising awareness regarding feminine hygiene among the female population in the region.

In 2018, the supermarkets segment held a most significant market share of the feminine hygiene products market, by distribution channel. However, the online-distributions segment is anticipated to witness growth at a considerable rate, due to the increased penetration of smartphone and digitalization in North America.

Some of the significant primary and secondary sources for feminine hygiene products included in the report are World Health Organization (WHO), Food and Drug Administration (FDA), International Trade Administration (ITA), and others.

Purchase this Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00008099/

NORTH AMERICA FEMININE HYGIENE PRODUCTS – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Product

Menstrual Care Products

Cleaning and Deodorizing Products

By Distribution Channel

Retail Pharmacies and Hospital Pharmacies

Online-Distributions

Supermarkets

Other Distribution Channels

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]