North America Tortilla Market Future Scope, Strategy and Outlook Till 2027:Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V, Pepsico, Inc., Easy Foods Inc., La Tortilla Factory

The North America tortilla market is accounted to US$ 25,166.4 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 39,293.0 Mn by 2027.

Tortilla is a thin and flat bread made up of wheat and corn. Different types of tortillas are available in the market including tortilla chips, taco shells, tostadas, and many more. The North America tortilla market is segmented on the basis of product type as – tortilla chips, taco shells, tostadas, flour tortillas, corn tortillas, and others. The flour tortilla segment in the North America tortilla market is estimated to hold a leading share in the market. A flour tortilla is a type of smooth, thin flat-brown product made out of wheat flour. Originally, the tortillas were made from the corn tortilla, but later on the flour tortillas were also discovered. These tortillas are usually filled with many stuffing like beef, chopped potatoes, fried beans, cheese, and hot sauces. Apart from the given usable, they are also stuffed some of the other ingredients to make dishes such as tacos, quesadillas and also burritos – a dish originated from the, Texas. Tortillas sources are now not only the corns, but also the wheat flour.

The North America tortilla market is segmented based on nature as conventional and organic. The conventional segment accounts for the largest share in the North America tortilla market, while the organic segment also contributes a significant share in the market. The conventional tortillas are produced using raw materials, comprising of pesticidal and chemical products. The conventional form of tortillas are made with the use of synthetic or chemical products during the cultivation and processing of this agricultural crops. Many of the herbicides which are used for the growth of the tortilla sources, are now considered by the EPA as possibly causing cancer. So people, especially in the US which is one of the biggest tortilla consumption market is are slowly moving towards the organic tortillas. Enzymes are catalysts that are natural and biodegradable and can be used in baked goods as alternatives to chemical compounds.

The North America tortilla market is segmented on the basis of source as wheat and corn. In 2018, the corn segment was estimated to hold a major share in the market. The corn tortilla is the traditional form of the tortilla. Many corn tortillas were developed in stores through an industrial nixtamalization process. Although traditional tortillas are made from 100% maize, they can be made from dehydrated maize flour. Corn tortillas are low in fat, low in sodium and contain calcium, potassium and fiber. Nixtamalization is an important step in improving maize tortilla’s nutritional profile.

The North America tortilla market is segmented on the basis of distribution channel as hypermarkets and supermarkets, convenience stores, online, and foodservice. The hypermarkets and supermarkets segment accounts for the largest share in the North America tortilla market, while the foodservice segment also contributes a significant share in the market. A supermarket is a type of self-service platform which gives us a wide variety of options. These options may vary from food, beverages to household products, which are organized in sections and shelves. They usually offer a wide range of products from different brands under one roof and also sell them at relatively low prices as compared to other distribution channels and thus consumers prefer to shop from supermarkets.

North America tortilla market in segmented on the basis of country as – US, Canada, and Mexico. The US has a major share in the North America tortilla market, which is followed by Mexico. Tortillas are widely used in the US, in recipes of Mexican origin. Tortilla and tortilla products are more popular than all other ethnic bread, such as pita bread, English muffins, and bagels among US consumers. Tortilla chips specifically made from maize are produced on a commercial scale in the US and are among the most popular snacks consumed by the consumers.

Some of the players present in North America tortilla market are Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V, Pepsico, Inc., Easy Foods Inc., La Tortilla Factory, Olé Mexican Foods Inc., Catallia Mexican Foods, Aranda’s Tortilla Company, Inc., Azteca Foods, Inc., Arevalo Tortilleria, Inc., and Conagra Brands Inc. amongst the others.

The overall North America tortilla market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the North America tortilla market. Also, multiple primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the North

NORTH AMERICA TORTILLA MARKET SEGMENTATION

North America Tortilla Market – By Product Type

Tortilla chips

Taco shells

Tostadas

Flour tortillas

Corn Tortilla

Others

North America Tortilla Market – By Nature

Conventional

Organic

North America Tortilla Market – By Source

Wheat

Corn

