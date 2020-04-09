North America X-Ray Security Scanner Market Expected to Expand at a Steady CAGR of 4.8% through 2020-2027: Adani, Astrophysics Inc., Detection Technology Plc., Gilardoni SPA

X-ray security scanner market in North America is expected to grow from US$ 1.01 Bn in 2018 to US$ 1.55 Bn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 4.8% from the year 2019 to 2027. Factors including growing passenger volumes and growing airport infrastructure are the major factors supporting the growth of the X-ray security scanners market. However, the growing awareness regarding the ill effects of radiation from the X-ray scanner might hinder the growth of the X-ray security scanner market. Construction is considered to be one of the key contributions to the country’s socio-economic development. The growth in commercial construction has resulted in the development of new commercial construction, including shopping malls, railway stations, commercial complexes, hotels, and hospitals. Also, the concerns regarding public safety are boosting the adoption of an x-ray security scanner across the commercial infrastructure. The growth in the infrastructure sector of these economies is likely to propel the demand for enhanced security and deployment of X-ray scanners.

The US ban on laptops as carry-on baggage has stirred an alarming situation regarding the use of the device as an explosive. Such bans create inconvenience for passengers. Thus, companies are focusing on developing advanced technologies that enable effective screening. One such technology is Ultrabright microfocus X-ray, an efficient substitute for conventional X-ray tubes. Microfocus X-ray, when used with CT scanners, offers a solution to produce 3D images at high resolution. These images are capable of detecting micro size materials, thus has an improved ability to detect a threat from baggage or passenger. The company operating in the market is focusing on offering advanced solutions that offer greater efficiency and reliability.

The North America X-ray security scanner market is fragmented with the presence of several market players. The government in the region has taken stringent steps to ensure safety, which has further supported the growth of the X-ray security scanner market. Various companies are focusing on attracting new customers by offering advanced solutions and with high efficiency.

The X-ray security scanner market by product type is segmented into conventional X-ray scanners and CT scanners. CT scanners are projected to gain traction over the forecast period owing to better precision in comparison to other scanners. As per the viewpoint of most of the manufacturers, conventional X-ray scanners are not capable of passing the ECAC C-3 test for liquid-born threats or C-4 advanced explosives threats test on their own. Therefore, driving the market growth of CT scanners over conventional X-ray scanners.

The overall North America X-ray security scanner market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources. The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the North America X-ray security scanner market. It also provides the overview and forecast for the North America X-ray security scanner market based on all the segmentation provided with respect to the North America region. Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the North America X-ray security scanner industry.

Some of the players present in the X-ray security scanner market are Adani, Astrophysics Inc., Detection Technology Plc., Gilardoni SPA, Kromek Group PLC, L3Harris Security & Detection Systems, Nuctech Company Limited, OSI Systems, Inc., Smiths Detection, and Teledyne ICM among others.

