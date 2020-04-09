Off-highway Vehicle Engine Market Analysis & Trends – Industry Forecast to 2027

The demand for off-highway vehicle engines is gaining traction with the rising demand from the building and construction industry. The growing trend of nuclear families is resulting in the growth of the multi-family houses boosting the demand for off-road construction machinery. Also, increasing government assistance in mechanizing agriculture creates a favorable landscape for the key players of the off-highway vehicle engine market in the forecast period.

The global off-highway vehicle engine market is projected to witness decent growth both in terms of size and volume due to the positive outlook from the construction sector as well as the agriculture industry in developing countries. The agricultural mechanization trend and rise in commercial and residential construction projects, further fuel the growth of the off-highway vehicle engine market. On the other hand, the recovering construction industry in Europe is also expected to offer lucrative opportunities in mining and quarrying sectors for the key players during the forecast period.

The “Global Off-highway Vehicle Engine Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the manufacturing and construction industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of off-highway vehicle engine market with detailed market segmentation by machinery, fuel type, and geography. The global off-highway vehicle engine market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading off-highway vehicle engine market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global off-highway vehicle engine market is segmented on the basis of machinery and fuel type. Based on machinery, the market is segmented as construction and agricultural. On the basis of the fuel type, the market is segmented as diesel, gasoline, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global off-highway vehicle engine market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The off-highway vehicle engine market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting off-highway vehicle engine market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the off-highway vehicle engine market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the off-highway vehicle engine market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from off-highway vehicle engine market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for off-highway vehicle engine in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the off-highway vehicle engine market.

The report also includes the profiles of key off-highway vehicle engine companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

– AB Volvo

-Caterpillar Inc.

-Cummins Inc.

-Deere & Company

-DEUTZ AG

-Komatsu Ltd.

-KUBOTA Corporation

-Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., Mahindra Powertrain Division

-Man SE

-YANMAR CO., LTD.

