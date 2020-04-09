Skin Graft Market Growth And Trends Analysis on Competitive Strategies 2019: Forecast By Smith & Nephew, Mimedex, Tissue Regenix, Integra Lifesciences Corporation, Organogenesis, Inc., Zimmer Biomet, and Others

Global Skin Graft market research report has been produced with the systematic gathering of market information for Medical Device industry. All this information is supplied in such a way that it properly gives explanation of various facts and figures to the business. The market data provided in this report helps to discover diverse market opportunities present worldwide for Medical Device industry. This report gives accurate information about market trends, industrial changes, and consumer behavior etc. Taking up such market research report is always very advantageous for any company, whether it is a small scale or large scale, for marketing of products or services. Analytical study of this Skin Graft market report helps in mapping growth strategies to increase sales and build brand image in the market.

MARKET OVERVIEW

The global skin graft market is expected to reach US$ 1371.9 Mn in 2025 from US$ 770.5 Mn in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 7.6% from 2018-2025, owing to factors such as an increasing number of burn injuries, increasing demand for skin grafts and rising prevalence of skin cancer. The Asia Pacific is the largest geographic market and it is expected to be the largest revenue generator during the forecast period.

Key Competitors In Skin Graft Market are Smith & Nephew, Mimedex, Tissue Regenix, Integra Lifesciences Corporation, Organogenesis, Inc., Zimmer Biomet, Nouvag De Soutter Medical, Braun Melsungen AG, Avita Medical And others

Strategic Insights:

Partnership/acquisition, and product launch & approvals were observed as the most adopted strategy in global skin graft industry. Few of the acquisition, partnership, product launches and approval made by the players in the market are listed below;

2018: The company showcased PuraPly at the Wound Healing Society (SAWC Spring | WHS) meeting which so that the attendees may gain information about the company’s comprehensive wound care portfolio.

2017: The company announced that DermaPure, utilizing patented dCELL Technology was included on the United States Department of Veteran Affairs (VA) Federal Supply Schedule (FSS) through a distribution agreement with ERA Health LLC dba Veteran’s Health Medical Supply (VHMS).

2016: Integra LifeSciences Received FDA Approval of Integra Dermal Regeneration Template (IDRT) for the Treatment of Chronic Diabetic Foot Ulcers (DFU). The approval allowed the company to provide the clinicians and their patients with clinically tested products.

Market segmentation:

By Type (Autologous, Allogeneic, Xenogeneic, Prosthetic, and Isogeneic),

By Graft Thickness (Split-Thickness, Full-Thickness and Composite Graft),

By Application (Burns, Extensive Wound, Skin Cancer, and Other Applications),

By Equipment (Dermatome, General Surgical Instruments, Consumables, and Others),

By End User (Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Hospitals, and Dermatology Clinics)

By Geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. And 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

