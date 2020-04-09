Smart Electric Meter Market Trends, Business Growth, Leading Players and Forecast 2027

The smart electric meter market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increasing demand for efficient data monitoring systems, and favorable government policies. Also, rising investments in the smart grid projects in Europe and North America are likely to augment the market growth. However, delay in smart meter rollout projects may impede the growth of the smart electric meter market during the forecast period. Nonetheless, demand for smart grids and energy efficiency are expected to showcase significant opportunities in the emerging countries in the coming years.

The global smart electric meter market is segmented on the basis of phase, communication technology, and end user. Based on phase, the market is segmented as single phase and three phase. On the basis of the communication technology, the market is segmented as radio frequency, cellular, and power line communication. The market on the basis of the end user is classified as residential, commercial, and industrial.

The reports cover key developments in the smart electric meter market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from smart electric meter market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for smart electric meter in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the smart electric meter market.

The report also includes the profiles of key smart electric meter companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

– Aclara Technologies LLC (Hubbell Incorporated)

– Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd.

– Holley Group

– Honeywell International Inc.

– Iskraemeco, d.d.

– Itron, Inc.

– Linyang Energy Co., Ltd.

– Microchip Technology Inc.

– Networked Energy Services Corporation

– Schneider Electric SE

The report analyzes factors affecting smart electric meter market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the smart electric meter market in these regions.

Major highlights of the report:

All-inclusive evaluation of the parent market

Evolution of significant market aspects

Industry-wide investigation of market segments

Assessment of market value and volume in past, present, and forecast years

Evaluation of market share

Study of niche industrial sectors

Tactical approaches of market leaders

Lucrative strategies to help companies strengthen their position in the market

