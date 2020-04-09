Smart Healthcare Products Industry Analysis 2020 by Medtronic, Allscripts, Epic Systems Corporation, Becton, Dickinson and Company.

Smart Healthcare is enhancing the services delivered to the hospitals and clinics for providing better patient care systems. The various smart healthcare products available in the market are smart RFID cabinets, electronic health record, smart syringes, and smart pills among others. The increasing demand of patient monitoring system and wearable healthcare devices using sensing technology, IoT devices, and big data analytics will further propel the growth of the smart healthcare market.

The “Global Smart Healthcare Products Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the smart healthcare products industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global smart healthcare products market with detailed market segmentation by products, application, and geography. The global smart healthcare products market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Top Players:

Medtronic

Allscripts

Epic Systems Corporation

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Olympus Corporation

STANLEY Healthcare

Terumo Medical Corporation

Cerner Corporation

AirStrip Technologies

athenahealth, Inc.

The increasing progression of artificial intelligence technology and growing investment in healthcare IOT solutions globally are the major drivers which are likely to propel the growth of smart healthcare market. Escalating demand of technological advancements, number of patients suffering from chronic diseases and growing number of aging population is also forcing the demand of remote monitoring devices for continuous patient care are likely to add new opportunities for this market in the coming years.

The smart healthcare products market based on product is further sub-segmented into the smart RFID cabinets, electronic health record, smart syringes, smart pills, and others. Similarly, based on application the smart healthcare products market is segmented into inventory management, health data storage and exchange, monitoring and treatment, and others. All these segment will further enhance the quality and services of systems used in healthcare industry.

The report provides a detailed overview on the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global smart healthcare products market based on products and applications. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall smart healthcare products market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The market by each region is further sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

