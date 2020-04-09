Temporary Power Market Growth and key Industry Players, 2020 Analysis and Forecast

What is Temporary Power?

Temporary power serves as an independent power source which provides uninterrupted electricity during blackouts and power outage scenarios. Frequent power cuts in hospitals and construction sites are often dangerous and can result in substantial losses. Temporary power sources play a crucial role in these type of cases. Also, there has been a global demand for such power sources for planned events and utilities. Thus, the current market landscape for temporary power holds huge potential for market leaders during the forecast period.

Here we have listed the top Temporary Power Market companies in the world

1.Aggreko PLC

2.APR Energy

3.Ashtead Group plc

4.Atlas Copco

5.Caterpillar Inc.

6.Cummins Inc.

7.Kohler Co.

8.Rental Solutions and Services (RSS)

9.Smart Energy Solutions (SES)

10.Trinity Power

The temporary power market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as aging and unreliable power infrastructure and demand for continuous power supply in various end-use sectors. Also, a sudden power outage may disrupt critical operations and can result in substantial economic loss. This factor is further expected to generate the demand for temporary power among industries. However, increasing global investments in transmission and distribution infrastructure may negatively influence the growth of the temporary power market during the forecast period. On the other hand, rising construction activities are expected to showcase growth opportunities for the temporary power market in the coming years.

