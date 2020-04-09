Unmanned Underwater Vehicle & Unmanned Surface Vehicle Market to Register A Stout Growth by 2019-2025

Unmanned Underwater Vehicle & Unmanned Surface Vehicle market is expected to grow US$ 2.91 Bn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025, to account for US$ 4.84 Mn by 2025. The unmanned underwater vehicles and unmanned surface vehicles are the drones operating underwater and on surface with or without human interference. The majority of the global UUV and USV market is captured by the defense forces, owing to the ever increasing demand for subsea monitoring. Currently, the adoption trend of UUVs and USVs is increasing among various commercial sectors such as oil & gas exploration organizations, hydrographic and oceanographic survey organizations, environmental monitoring organizations and search and recovery teams. The unmanned underwater vehicles and unmanned surface vehicles are also being adopted by various scientific research organizations for conducting oceanic studies and maritime surveys, among others.

Key trend which will predominantly effect the market in coming year is persistent development in sea-technology and sub-sea. The development and adoption of modern technological equipment are enabling naval forces and maritime organizations or forces to effectively synchronize air, naval and land components into a single unit. For instance, the US Navy is the development of Large Displacement Unmanned Undersea Vehicle (LDUUV), which is capable of providing intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance (ISR), mine counter-measures (MCM), anti-submarine warfare (ASW), acoustic surveillance, and offensive operations. The LDUUV is currently in the testing phase.

UUV & USV market by payload is segmented into Camera, Sensors, Sonar, Navigation Systems, and Others. The other type of payload includes marine archeology, debris removal, and pipeline placing & cabling. In last few years, the application of UUVs and USVs in several end-user segments including defense, industrial and research have increased with innovation of new technologies and the evolution of their payloads.

The overall market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with an exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market. Also, primary interview were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers and national sales managers, and external consultant such as valuation experts, research analysts and key opinion leaders specializing in the UUV & USV industry.

