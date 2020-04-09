Wireless Charging Market New Report: Growth Drivers, Challenges, Trends And Market Dynamics Forecast 2026



Complete study of the global Wireless Charging market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Wireless Charging industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Wireless Charging production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Wireless Charging market include Samsung, WiTricity, Qualcomm, PowerbyProxi, IDT, Semtech, Powermat

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Wireless Charging industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Wireless Charging manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Wireless Charging industry.

Global Wireless Charging Market Segment By Type:

the Wireless Charging market is segmented into, Receiver, Transmitter

Global Wireless Charging Market Segment By Application:

, the Wireless Charging market is segmented into, Consumer Electronics, Vehicles & Transport, Medical Devices & Equipment, Others

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Wireless Charging industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Wireless Charging market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Wireless Charging industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Wireless Charging market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Wireless Charging market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Wireless Charging market?

TOC

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top Wireless Charging Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue 1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Wireless Charging Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 Receiver

1.3.3 Transmitter

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Wireless Charging Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Consumer Electronics

1.4.3 Vehicles & Transport

1.4.4 Medical Devices & Equipment

1.4.5 Others 1.5 Study Objectives 1.6 Years Considered

2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global Wireless Charging Production Capacity Analysis

2.1.1 Global Wireless Charging Production Value (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global Wireless Charging Production (2015-2026)

2.1.3 Global Wireless Charging Capacity (2015-2026)

2.1.4 Global Wireless Charging Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Global Wireless Charging Market Size Growth Potential by Key Producing Regions

2.2.1 Global Wireless Charging Market Size by Key Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2026

2.2.2 Global Wireless Charging Market Share by Key Producing Regions: 2021 VS 2026 2.3 Industry Trends 2.3.1 Market Top Trends 2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Primary Interviews with Key Wireless Charging Players: Views for Future

3 Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Wireless Charging Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Wireless Charging Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Wireless Charging Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Wireless Charging Production in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Wireless Charging Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Wireless Charging Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Wireless Charging Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Wireless Charging Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Wireless Charging as of 2019)

3.4 Global Wireless Charging Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Wireless Charging Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Wireless Charging Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Wireless Charging Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Estimate and Forecast by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Wireless Charging Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Wireless Charging Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Wireless Charging Production Value Market Share by Type

4.1.4 Wireless Charging Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Wireless Charging Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Wireless Charging Production Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Wireless Charging Production Value Market Share Forecast by Type

4.2.4 Wireless Charging Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Wireless Charging Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Wireless Charging Consumption by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Wireless Charging Consumption by Application (2021-2026)

6 Production by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

6.1 Global Wireless Charging Production (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Wireless Charging Production Value (History Data) by Regions

6.3 North America

6.3.1 North America Wireless Charging Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.2 North America Wireless Charging Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Key Players Market Share in North America

6.3.4 North America Wireless Charging Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.4 Europe

6.4.1 Europe Wireless Charging Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.2 Europe Wireless Charging Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.3 Key Players Market Share in Europe

6.4.4 Europe Wireless Charging Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.5 China

6.5.1 China Wireless Charging Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Wireless Charging Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Key Players Market Share in China

6.5.4 China Wireless Charging Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.6 Japan

6.6.1 Japan Wireless Charging Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.2 Japan Wireless Charging Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.3 Key Players Market Share in Japan

6.6.4 Japan Wireless Charging Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.7 South Korea

6.7.1 South Korea Wireless Charging Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.7.2 South Korea Wireless Charging Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.7.3 Key Players Market Share in South Korea

6.7.4 South Korea Wireless Charging Import & Export (2015-2020)

7 Wireless Charging Consumption by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

7.1 Global Wireless Charging Consumption (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 Global Top Wireless Charging Consumers (regions/countries) Ranking and Share of Total Wireless Charging Consumption in 2015 VS 2019 7.3 North America

7.3.1 North America Wireless Charging Consumption by Type

7.3.2 North America Wireless Charging Consumption by Application

7.3.3 North America Wireless Charging Consumption by Countries

7.3.4 U.S.

7.3.5 Canada 7.4 Europe

7.4.1 Europe Wireless Charging Consumption by Type

7.4.2 Europe Wireless Charging Consumption by Application

7.4.3 Europe Wireless Charging Consumption by Countries

7.4.4 Germany

7.4.5 France

7.4.6 U.K.

7.4.7 Italy

7.4.8 Russia 7.5 Asia Pacific

7.5.1 Asia Pacific Wireless Charging Consumption by Type

7.5.2 Asia Pacific Wireless Charging Consumption by Application

7.5.3 Asia Pacific Wireless Charging Consumption by Regions

7.5.4 China

7.5.5 Japan

7.5.6 South Korea

7.5.7 India

7.5.8 Australia

7.5.9 Taiwan

7.5.10 Indonesia

7.5.11 Thailand

7.5.12 Malaysia

7.5.13 Philippines

7.5.14 Vietnam 7.6 Central & South America

7.6.1 Central & South America Wireless Charging Consumption by Type

7.6.2 Central & South America Wireless Charging Consumption by Application

7.6.3 Central & South America Wireless Charging Consumption by Countries

7.6.4 Mexico

7.6.5 Brazil

7.6.6 Argentina 7.7 Middle East and Africa

7.7.1 Middle East and Africa Wireless Charging Consumption by Type

7.7.2 Middle East and Africa Wireless Charging Consumption by Application

7.7.3 Central & South America Wireless Charging Consumption by Countries

7.7.4 Turkey

7.7.5 Saudi Arabia

7.7.6 U.A.E

8 Company Profiles

8.1 Samsung

8.1.1 Samsung Corporation Information

8.1.2 Samsung Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.1.3 Samsung Wireless Charging Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Wireless Charging Products and Services

8.1.5 Samsung SWOT Analysis

8.1.6 Samsung Recent Developments

8.2 WiTricity

8.2.1 WiTricity Corporation Information

8.2.2 WiTricity Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.2.3 WiTricity Wireless Charging Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Wireless Charging Products and Services

8.2.5 WiTricity SWOT Analysis

8.2.6 WiTricity Recent Developments

8.3 Qualcomm

8.3.1 Qualcomm Corporation Information

8.3.2 Qualcomm Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.3.3 Qualcomm Wireless Charging Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Wireless Charging Products and Services

8.3.5 Qualcomm SWOT Analysis

8.3.6 Qualcomm Recent Developments

8.4 PowerbyProxi

8.4.1 PowerbyProxi Corporation Information

8.4.2 PowerbyProxi Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.4.3 PowerbyProxi Wireless Charging Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Wireless Charging Products and Services

8.4.5 PowerbyProxi SWOT Analysis

8.4.6 PowerbyProxi Recent Developments

8.5 IDT

8.5.1 IDT Corporation Information

8.5.2 IDT Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.5.3 IDT Wireless Charging Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Wireless Charging Products and Services

8.5.5 IDT SWOT Analysis

8.5.6 IDT Recent Developments

8.6 Semtech

8.6.1 Semtech Corporation Information

8.6.3 Semtech Wireless Charging Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.3 Semtech Wireless Charging Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Wireless Charging Products and Services

8.6.5 Semtech SWOT Analysis

8.6.6 Semtech Recent Developments

8.7 Powermat

8.7.1 Powermat Corporation Information

8.7.2 Powermat Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.7.3 Powermat Wireless Charging Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Wireless Charging Products and Services

8.7.5 Powermat SWOT Analysis

8.7.6 Powermat Recent Developments

9 Wireless Charging Production Side by Producing Regions (Countries)

9.1 Global Wireless Charging Production Value Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

9.2 Wireless Charging Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Key Wireless Charging Producing Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

10 Wireless Charging Consumption Forecast by Top Consumers (Regions/Countries)

10.1 Global Wireless Charging Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.2.1 North America Wireless Charging Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.2.2 North America Wireless Charging Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.3.1 Europe Wireless Charging Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Europe Wireless Charging Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Wireless Charging Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Wireless Charging Consumption Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.5.1 Latin America Wireless Charging Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.5.2 Latin America Wireless Charging Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.6.1 Middle East and Africa Wireless Charging Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.6.2 Middle East and Africa Wireless Charging Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Wireless Charging Sales Channels

11.2.2 Wireless Charging Distributors

11.3 Wireless Charging Customers

12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Findings

14 Appendix 14.1 Research Methodology 14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 14.1.2 Data Source 14.2 Author Details 14.3 Disclaimer

