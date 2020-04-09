Wireless Router Market to Incur Rapid Extension During 2020-2025

Wireless routers are devices that performs the functions of a router and include the functions of a wireless access point. It is used to provide access to the Internet or a private computer network. Wireless router in our research study do not includes wi-fi enabled household/ mobile router + extenders such as Netgear orbi, google WiFi, etc. The report covers market by both revenue as well as shipment. Unit shipments are the unit measure of product sales by vendors or by distribution channels to end users. Market revenue reflect revenues paid by the final customer to primary vendors and service providers either directly or through distribution channels. Global wireless router market is expected to grow from US$ 8,531.7 Mn in 2017 to US$ 16,128.3million by 2025 at a CAGR of 8.29% between 2018 and 2025.

Top Companies Mentioned:-

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Shenzhen Tenda Technology Co. Ltd.

TP-Link Technologies Co. Ltd.

Belkin International, Inc.

D-Link Corporation

Edimax Technology Co., Ltd.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Netgear Inc

Xiaomi

ASUSTeK Computer Inc.

The report focuses on an in-depth segmentation of this market based on standard, band, application and end-use. The geographic segmentation of the report covers six major regions including; North Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SA). The regional market has been further segmented by respective countries. Considerable acceleration for the demand for wireless router owing to the continuing trend toward automation and sustained advanced technical improvements in wireless router is majorly driving the market for smart infrastructure. The North America is the world’s largest market for wireless router market comprising significant percent of total revenue share.

The report aims to provide an overview of global wireless router market with detailed market segmentation. Also, it analyzes the current wireless router market scenario and forecasts the market till 2025. The report covers market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the report analyzes the competitive scenario, geographic trends, and opportunities in the markets with respect to all geographic regions. The report also includes the detailed company profiles of the key players in the market along with their market strategies. The report also provide PEST analysis of all five regions along with the SWOT analysis for all company profiled in the report.

