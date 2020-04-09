X-ray Security Scanner Market Opportunities and Forecasts, 2019-2025

X-ray security scanner market is growing globally with increasing development of infrastructure. Airports, being the biggest end-user of these systems, are noticing high investments in their infrastructure. Almost all the countries across the globe are investing in their airport infrastructure by either expanding the existing facilities or constructing new airports. Also, a growth has been noticed in the commercial infrastructure of emerging economies, resulting in construction of new shopping malls, hospitals, stadiums, and other commercial buildings. The deployment of X-ray security scanners in these buildings and airports, is expected to boost the market growth. Global X-ray security scanners market is expected to grow from US$ 3.88 billion in 2017 to US$ 5.95 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 5.4% between 2018 and 2025. One of the key factor propelling the market growth for X-ray security scanners is the growing global air passenger traffic resulting in expansion of airport infrastructure. Further, the blooming e-commerce industry is also bolstering the growth of the market.

The report focuses on an in-depth segmentation of this market based by product type and end-user. The geographic segmentation of the report covers six major regions including; North Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East, Africa and South America. The regional market has been further bifurcated by respective countries. By end-users, air transport accounted for the largest share of the X-ray security scanners market in 2017; whereas Middle East region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The report aims to provide an overview of global X-ray security scanners market with detailed market segmentation. Also, it analyzes the current X-ray security scanners market scenario and forecasts the market till 2025. The report covers market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the report analyzes the competitive scenario, geographic trends, and opportunities in the markets with respect to all geographic regions. The report also includes the detailed company profiles of the key players in the market along with their market strategies. The report also provides PEST, supply chain of third world countries OEMs, along with the SWOT analysis for all company profiled in the report.

APAC is one of the prominent regions in X-ray security scanners market which is contributing highest revenue globally due to immense infrastructure development in the emerging economies of the region as well as rising middle-class population resulting in increased air passenger traffic. Also, the APAC region is leading, with China contributing the major share. In 2016, the Civil Aviation Administration of China announced its plans to invest US$ 77 Bn on civil aviation infrastructure, which includes construct 66 new airports during the next five years as well as upgrading 52 civil aviation facilities.

