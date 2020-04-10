Asia Pacific SLC NAND Flash Memory Market Foreseen to Grow Exponentially by 2027

The rising need for advanced features, increasing penetration of IoT technology, and the emergence of data-centric applications in numerous industry verticals are the major factors propelling the growth of the SLC NAND flash memory market. Moreover, the emergence of autonomous cars is anticipated to boost the SLC NAND flash memory market growth in the near future. The Asia Pacific includes countries including India, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and Rest of Asia Pacific.

Asian consumers are one of the largest users of consumer electronics. Products such as smartphone, laptops, tablets, smart-watches, and other consumer electronic products have intrigued the manufacturers of above-mentioned products to increase their production capacity. Due to a rise in the demand for more wireless and advanced consumer electronics among the masses of the region, the need for SLC NAND flash memory is expected to witness high growth in the future. The dominance of the region is majorly attributed to the presence of large numbers of Chinese semiconductor manufacturers. Pertaining to the fact that, the quest for advanced technologies among the Chinese mass is significant, the development of advanced products is also rapid as compared to other countries in the region. This factor is heavily fueling the growth of SLC NAND flash memory market, which is catalyzing substantially the growth of SLC NAND flash memory market in the Asia Pacific.

ASIA PACIFIC SLC NAND FLASH MEMORY MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

Serial

Parallel

By Application

Automotive

Industrial

Communication

Computers & IT

Consumer Electronics

Others

By Density

1 Gb

2 Gb

4 Gb

8 Gb

Above 8 Gb

By Country

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of APAC

SLC NAND flash memory Market – Companies Mentioned

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation

Intel Corporation

Kingston Technology Company, Inc.

Microchip Technology Inc.

Micron Technology, Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.

SK Hynix Semiconductor Inc.

Toshiba Corporation

Western Digital Corporation

Winbond Electronics Corporation

Fudan Microelectronics

