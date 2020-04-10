Atomic Spectroscopy MarketSize, Sales, Growth Drivers, Opportunities, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Atomic spectroscopy is the determination of elemental composition by its electromagnetic spectrum. The study that deals with electromagnetic spectrum of elements is called optical Atomic Spectroscopy. Atomic mass spectrometry is similar to other types of mass spectrometry which consists of an ion source, a mass analyzer, and a detector. Atom’s identities are determined by their mass-to-charge ratio (via the mass analyzer) and their concentrations are determined by the number of ions detected.

The Atomic spectroscopy market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to key factor such as growing demand for various applications, development of highly advanced analytical tools, growing awarenss of technology among numerous R&D sectors, and increased significance of the discovery of new molecules among chemical and pharmaceutical organizations. However, factors like high maintenance cost, high cost for initial set-up and instrumentation and lack of awareness, and shortage of technicians.

Top Dominating Key Players:

1. Agilent Technologies, Inc.

2. Bruker Corporation

3. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

4. Perkinelmer, Inc.

5. Rigaku Corporation

6. Shimadzu Corporation

7. Analytik Jena AG

8. Aurora Biomed

9. GBC Scientific Equipment Pty Ltd

10. Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation

As leading companies in Atomic Spectroscopy Market continues to broaden their addressable market, by expanding its current product portfolio, diversifying its client base, and developing new applications and markets, all the prominent players faces an increasing level of competition, both from start-ups as well the leading global technology and industrial companies in the world. Various companies in the value chain are acquiring other local players and operating through joint ventures with retailers in the market to maintain their position in market and provide efficient solutions to its customers.

Atomic Spectroscopy Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

The Atomic Spectroscopy Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

