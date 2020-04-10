Beacons Management Software Market Demand, Supply, Growth Factors, Latest Rising Trend & Forecast to 2027

Beacons management software is deployed in a commercial space with existing beacons. The software helps in tracking the data output from several beacons and provides information about the last ping time, battery status, and alerts for visitor analytics.The rise in the penetration of IoT applications and increase in the developments of smart city projects has propelled the beacons management software market growth.

The “Global Beacons Management Software Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the beacons management software industry with a focus on the global beacons management software market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the global beacons management software market with detailed market segmentation by type, application, and geography. The global beacons management software market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the beacons management software market.

Major Leading Key Players In Global Market:

1. Aruba

2. Beaconinside Gmbh

3. Bluecats

4. Estimote, Inc.

5. Glimworm Beacons

6. Kontakt.io

7. Mobstac, Inc.

8. Quuppa OY

9. Relution Inc.

10. Sensoro Co. Ltd.

The report provides a detailed overview of the beacons management software industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global beacons management software market based on type and application. It also provides beacons management software market size and forecast till 2025 for overall Beacons management software market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 14 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

