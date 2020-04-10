Bioinformatics Services Market Expected to Reach $5.67 billion by 2026 – Source, Qiagen, Perkinelmer, Neogenomics, Microsynth, Medgenome, Macrogen, Life, Illumina, IBM Life sciences, GVK Biosciences

Bioinformatics Services Market is accounted for $1.30 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $5.67 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 17.8% during the forecast period. Factors such as rising public-private sector funding for bioinformatics services, increasing applications of bioinformatics in different industries and the lack of skilled bioinformatics professionals leading to increased outsourcing of bioinformatics tasks are collectively expected to propel the market growth. However, complexity of data and lack of well-defined standards for bioinformatics analysis are anticipated to hinder the growth of the market. Increasing focus on outsourcing for the management of large volumes of data is providing ample of opportunities for the market growth.

Bioinformatics Services combines computer science, statistics and life sciences together, to develop algorithms and professional software tools for mining and interpreting the tremendous biological data, generated in recent booming high throughput. With the development of genomics, transcriptomics, proteomics and metabolomics, the bioinformatics has become more and more important and get even widely application in data mining.

Based on specialty, medical biotechnology section is anticipated to command the steady share of the bioinformatics services market. The maximum share of this section can be attributed to the expansion of new databases for drug discovery, the use of bioinformatics for medical diagnostics, and increasing funding for the development of bioinformatics solutions for medicinal diagnostics.

Depending on end user, academic institutes & research centres section is projected to observer the significant growth. Growing scale of genomics research, rising number of collaborations between academic research institutes and players, increasing number of government funding programs for genomics research and the rising focus of market players on providing efficient bioinformatics services that suit the needs of researchers are some of the main factors for the growth of this sector.

By geography, Asia Pacific is approximated to be the dominate market owing to rising incidence of target diseases, growing awareness about the clinical applications of bioinformatics and its advantages over conventional methods and increasing genomic and drug discovery research activities are driving the growth of this region.

Some of the key players profiled in the Bioinformatics Services market include Source Bioscience, Qiagen Bioinformatics, Perkinelmer, Neogenomics, Microsynth, Medgenome Labs, Macrogen, Life Technologies Corporation, Illumina, IBM Life sciences, GVK Biosciences, Genewiz, Geneva bioinformatics, FIOS Genomics, Eurofins Scientific, DNAnexus Inc., CD Genomics, BGI, Baseclear and Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Specialties Covered:

-Forensic Biotechnology

-Environmental Biotechnology

-Animal Biotechnology

-Plant Biotechnology

-Medical Biotechnology

Type of Services Covered:

-Data Analysis

-Drug Discovery Services

-Differential Gene Expression Analysis

-Database and Management Services

-Sequencing Services

-Next Generation Sequencing (NGS)

-Microarray data analysis

-Scientific software testing

-Biological data curation

-Clinical trial data management

-Docking

-Other Type of Services

Applications Covered:

-Transcriptomics

-Proteomics

-Metabolomics

-Genomics

-Chemoinformatics and Drug Design

-Other Applications

End Users Covered:

-Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

-Hospitals & Clinics

-Academic Institutes & Research Centres

-Other End Users

What our report offers:

-Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

-Market share analysis of the top industry players

-Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

-Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

-Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

-Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

-Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

-Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

-Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

