Breast Pump Market Is Booming Worldwide | Focusing Players Are Pigeon Corporation, ARDO USA, Ameda, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medela LLC And Others

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Breast pump is a medical device which helps to extract milk from the breast of a lactating woman. It’s a hand handled device and available in the market as manual and battery powered. Breast pump is most popular device in working women or those who frequently away from their baby. These devices have adjustable suction level to avoid discomfort. Breast pump available in two forms- single pump and double pumps.

Growing awareness on breast feeding, increasing disposable income, introduction of novel products such as, hands free breast pumps, are the factors which are expected to upsurge the demand for global breast pump market. Rising women workforce in society, is likely to add as an opportunities for this market in the forecast period.

The report also includes the profiles of breast pump providers along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product type, technology type and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Key Competitors In Market are Pigeon Corporation, ARDO USA, Ameda, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medela LLC, Evenflo Feeding, Inc., Albert, Mayborn Group Limited, Hygeia Health, Spectra Baby USA and others.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Breast Pump Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the healthcare industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global breast pump market with detailed market segmentation by product type, technology type, distribution channel, and geography. The global breast pump market is expected to increase the high progression during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading players of the market and also offers opportunities and key trends in the market.

Market segmentation:

by Product Type (Manual Breast Pump and Electric Breast Pump);

Technology Type (Closed Stem and Open System);

Distribution Channel (Consumer Stores and Online Distribution)

By Geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. And 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

