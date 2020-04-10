Cold Plasma Equipment Market Analysis By Product Types, Growth Rate And Forecasts By 2027: Nordson Corporation, Plasmatreat GmbH, Adtec Healthcare

According to The Insight Partners market research study titled ‘Cold Plasma Equipment Market – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Regime and Application, the global cold plasma equipment market is expected to reach US$ 308.14 Mn in 2027 from US$ 96.67 Mn in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 15.7% from 2020-2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global cold plasma equipment market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

The cold plasma equipment market is bifurcated on basis of regime into low-pressure cold plasma, atmospheric cold plasma. Cold plasma (or non-equilibrium plasma) is the plasma in which the temperature of the constituents varies from one another. Cold plasma equipment therapy provides a new way to keep hospital patients safe from infections. In 2019, the atmospheric cold plasma equipment dominated the market by regime type contributing a significant share in the market. This attributes to the advantages offered by atmospheric plasma as it is a dry process, requires little energy and economic advantages offered over traditional processing techniques.

Factors such as rising use of cold plasma in medical treatment, increasing hospital acquired infections (HAI), and development of innovative methods for treatment of cancer through cold plasma are expected to augment the growth of the market. In addition, increasing global healthcare investments is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

Some of the prominent players operating in cold plasma equipment market are, Nordson Corporation, Plasmatreat GmbH, Adtec Healthcare, Henniker Plasma, Europlasma NV, Tantec GmbH, TheraDep Technologies, Inc., terraplasma medical GmbH, Apyx Medical and neoplas tools GmbH. The market players are focused towards gaining significant funding and investment for development of new products in order to sustain their position in the market. For instance, in September 2017, US Medical Innovations (USMI) and George Washington University entered into an agreement to launch a new plasma based cancer therapy.

The report segments the global cold plasma equipment market as follows:

Global Cold Plasma Equipment Market – By Regime

Atmospheric Cold Plasma Equipment

Low Pressure Cold Plasma Equipment

Global Cold Plasma Equipment Market – By Application

Wound Healing

Blood Coagulation

Cancer Treatment

Dentistry

Others

