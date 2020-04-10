Combined Heat and Power Market Key Facts And Insights On Future Scenario To 2027 | EDF Group,BDR Thermea Group, General Electric Company

The combined heat and power or cogeneration refers to the use of heat engines or power stations for the simultaneous generation of electricity and useful heat. Rising distributed power generation in the Asia Pacific and Europe region is expected to create a positive outlook for the combined heat and power market. Also, the favorable government initiatives in these regions are complimenting the current market landscape.

The combined heat and power market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to the high demand for energy efficiency across industries coupled with the increasing use of natural gas for power generation. Moreover, several government programs and initiatives promoting cogeneration are encouraging market growth. However, high installation costs and maintenance costs may hamper the growth of the combined heat and power market. On the other hand, emerging technologies such as fuel cell-based micro CHP is expected to provide excellent growth opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

Key players profiled in the report include EDF Group,BDR Thermea Group, General Electric Company, Siemens AG, Centrica, Gruppo AB, Marathon Engine Systems, 2G ENERGY INTERNATIONAL, Yanmar Group Companies, Veolia Environnement S.A.

The “Global Combined Heat and Power Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the manufacturing and construction industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of combined heat and power market with detailed market segmentation by fuel, prime mover, capacity, end user, and geography. The global combined heat and power market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading combined heat and power market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global combined heat and power market is segmented on the basis of fuel, prime mover, capacity, and end user. By fuel, the market is segmented as natural gas and LPG, coal, renewable energy, and others. On the basis of the prime mover, the market is segmented as Stirling engine, internal combustion engine, and fuel cell. Based on capacity, the market is segmented as micro CHP and macro CHP. The market on the basis of the end user is classified as commercial, industrial, and others.

