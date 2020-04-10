COVID-19 Impact on Dental Braces Market – Identify Which Types of Companies Could Potentially Benefit or Loose out From the Impact of COVID-19

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Dental Braces Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Dental Braces Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Dental Braces Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

The Global Dental Braces Market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Dental Braces Market Research Report 2020]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global Dental Braces market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

Global Dental Braces Market is valued at USD XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2020 to 2026.

Top Key Players of the Global Dental Braces Market: Henry Schein, 3M Unitek, GC Orthodontics, FORESTADENT, Patterson Dental, American Orthodontics, Dentsply, Ormco, Dentaurum, Dental Morelli, ShanghaiIMD, Hangzhou Xingchen 3B Dental, Hangzhou Shinye, YAHONG, Zhejiang Protect Medical

Global Dental Braces Market Segmentation By Product: Metal, Ceramics, Polymer Materials

Global Dental Braces Market Segmentation By Application: Conventional Orthodontic Treatment, Beauty

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Dental Braces Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets.Dental Braces Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

Key questions answered in the report

*What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

*Which segment is currently leading the market?

*In which region will the market find its highest growth?

*Which players will take the lead in the market?

*What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

Table of Content

1 Dental Braces Market Overview

1.1 Dental Braces Product Overview

1.2 Dental Braces Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Metal

1.2.2 Ceramics

1.2.3 Polymer Materials

1.3 Global Dental Braces Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Dental Braces Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Dental Braces Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Dental Braces Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Dental Braces Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Dental Braces Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Dental Braces Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Dental Braces Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Dental Braces Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Dental Braces Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Dental Braces Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Dental Braces Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Dental Braces Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Dental Braces Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Dental Braces Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Dental Braces Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Dental Braces Industry

1.5.1.1 Dental Braces Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Dental Braces Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Dental Braces Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

2 Global Dental Braces Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Dental Braces Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Dental Braces Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Dental Braces Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Dental Braces Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Dental Braces Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Dental Braces Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Dental Braces Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Dental Braces as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Dental Braces Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Dental Braces Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Dental Braces Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Dental Braces Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Dental Braces Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Dental Braces Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Dental Braces Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Dental Braces Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Dental Braces Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Dental Braces Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Dental Braces Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Dental Braces Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Dental Braces Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Dental Braces Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Dental Braces Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Dental Braces Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Dental Braces Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Dental Braces Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Dental Braces Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Dental Braces Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Dental Braces Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Dental Braces Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Dental Braces Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Dental Braces Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Dental Braces Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Dental Braces Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Dental Braces Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Dental Braces by Application

4.1 Dental Braces Segment by Application

4.1.1 Conventional Orthodontic Treatment

4.1.2 Beauty

4.2 Global Dental Braces Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Dental Braces Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Dental Braces Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Dental Braces Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Dental Braces by Application

4.5.2 Europe Dental Braces by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Dental Braces by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Dental Braces by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Dental Braces by Application

5 North America Dental Braces Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Dental Braces Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Dental Braces Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Dental Braces Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Dental Braces Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Dental Braces Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Dental Braces Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Dental Braces Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Dental Braces Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Dental Braces Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Dental Braces Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Dental Braces Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Dental Braces Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Dental Braces Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Dental Braces Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Dental Braces Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Dental Braces Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Dental Braces Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Dental Braces Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Dental Braces Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Dental Braces Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Dental Braces Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Dental Braces Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Dental Braces Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Dental Braces Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Dental Braces Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Dental Braces Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Dental Braces Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Dental Braces Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Dental Braces Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Dental Braces Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Dental Braces Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Dental Braces Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Dental Braces Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Dental Braces Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Dental Braces Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Dental Braces Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Dental Braces Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Dental Braces Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Dental Braces Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Dental Braces Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Dental Braces Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Dental Braces Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Dental Braces Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Dental Braces Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Dental Braces Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Dental Braces Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Dental Braces Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Dental Braces Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Dental Braces Business

10.1 Henry Schein

10.1.1 Henry Schein Corporation Information

10.1.2 Henry Schein Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Henry Schein Dental Braces Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Henry Schein Dental Braces Products Offered

10.1.5 Henry Schein Recent Development

10.2 3M Unitek

10.2.1 3M Unitek Corporation Information

10.2.2 3M Unitek Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 3M Unitek Dental Braces Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Henry Schein Dental Braces Products Offered

10.2.5 3M Unitek Recent Development

10.3 GC Orthodontics

10.3.1 GC Orthodontics Corporation Information

10.3.2 GC Orthodontics Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 GC Orthodontics Dental Braces Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 GC Orthodontics Dental Braces Products Offered

10.3.5 GC Orthodontics Recent Development

10.4 FORESTADENT

10.4.1 FORESTADENT Corporation Information

10.4.2 FORESTADENT Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 FORESTADENT Dental Braces Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 FORESTADENT Dental Braces Products Offered

10.4.5 FORESTADENT Recent Development

10.5 Patterson Dental

10.5.1 Patterson Dental Corporation Information

10.5.2 Patterson Dental Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Patterson Dental Dental Braces Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Patterson Dental Dental Braces Products Offered

10.5.5 Patterson Dental Recent Development

10.6 American Orthodontics

10.6.1 American Orthodontics Corporation Information

10.6.2 American Orthodontics Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 American Orthodontics Dental Braces Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 American Orthodontics Dental Braces Products Offered

10.6.5 American Orthodontics Recent Development

10.7 Dentsply

10.7.1 Dentsply Corporation Information

10.7.2 Dentsply Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Dentsply Dental Braces Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Dentsply Dental Braces Products Offered

10.7.5 Dentsply Recent Development

10.8 Ormco

10.8.1 Ormco Corporation Information

10.8.2 Ormco Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Ormco Dental Braces Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Ormco Dental Braces Products Offered

10.8.5 Ormco Recent Development

10.9 Dentaurum

10.9.1 Dentaurum Corporation Information

10.9.2 Dentaurum Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Dentaurum Dental Braces Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Dentaurum Dental Braces Products Offered

10.9.5 Dentaurum Recent Development

10.10 Dental Morelli

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Dental Braces Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Dental Morelli Dental Braces Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Dental Morelli Recent Development

10.11 ShanghaiIMD

10.11.1 ShanghaiIMD Corporation Information

10.11.2 ShanghaiIMD Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 ShanghaiIMD Dental Braces Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 ShanghaiIMD Dental Braces Products Offered

10.11.5 ShanghaiIMD Recent Development

10.12 Hangzhou Xingchen 3B Dental

10.12.1 Hangzhou Xingchen 3B Dental Corporation Information

10.12.2 Hangzhou Xingchen 3B Dental Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Hangzhou Xingchen 3B Dental Dental Braces Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Hangzhou Xingchen 3B Dental Dental Braces Products Offered

10.12.5 Hangzhou Xingchen 3B Dental Recent Development

10.13 Hangzhou Shinye

10.13.1 Hangzhou Shinye Corporation Information

10.13.2 Hangzhou Shinye Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Hangzhou Shinye Dental Braces Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Hangzhou Shinye Dental Braces Products Offered

10.13.5 Hangzhou Shinye Recent Development

10.14 YAHONG

10.14.1 YAHONG Corporation Information

10.14.2 YAHONG Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 YAHONG Dental Braces Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 YAHONG Dental Braces Products Offered

10.14.5 YAHONG Recent Development

10.15 Zhejiang Protect Medical

10.15.1 Zhejiang Protect Medical Corporation Information

10.15.2 Zhejiang Protect Medical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 Zhejiang Protect Medical Dental Braces Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Zhejiang Protect Medical Dental Braces Products Offered

10.15.5 Zhejiang Protect Medical Recent Development

11 Dental Braces Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Dental Braces Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Dental Braces Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

