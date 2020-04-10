COVID-19 Impact on Pulse Oximetry Market – Identify Which Types of Companies Could Potentially Benefit or Loose out From the Impact of COVID-19
Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Pulse Oximetry Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Pulse Oximetry Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Pulse Oximetry Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.
The Global Pulse Oximetry Market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Pulse Oximetry Market Research Report 2020]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global Pulse Oximetry market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.
Global Pulse Oximetry Market is valued at USD XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2020 to 2026.
Top Key Players of the Global Pulse Oximetry Market: GE Healthcare, Philips, Smiths Medical, Nonin Medical, Medtronic, Masimo, Delta Electronics, Acare Technology, Konica Minolta, Spencer, Solaris, Contec, Yuwell, ChoiceMMed, Heal Force, Biolight, Edan, Mindray, Jiangsu Avic, Creative Medical, Uray Medical, Wuhan Strong, Utech, Jerry Medical Instrument, General Meditech, Medzone
Global Pulse Oximetry Market Segmentation By Product: Fingertip Pulse Oximetry, Handheld Pulse Oximetry, Wrist-Worn Pulse Oximetry
Global Pulse Oximetry Market Segmentation By Application: Hospital, Ambulatory Surgical Center, Home Care
In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Pulse Oximetry Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets.Pulse Oximetry Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.
Key questions answered in the report
*What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?
*Which segment is currently leading the market?
*In which region will the market find its highest growth?
*Which players will take the lead in the market?
*What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?
Table of Content
1 Pulse Oximetry Market Overview
1.1 Pulse Oximetry Product Overview
1.2 Pulse Oximetry Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Fingertip Pulse Oximetry
1.2.2 Handheld Pulse Oximetry
1.2.3 Wrist-Worn Pulse Oximetry
1.3 Global Pulse Oximetry Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.1 Global Pulse Oximetry Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2 Global Pulse Oximetry Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.1 Global Pulse Oximetry Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2.2 Global Pulse Oximetry Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2.3 Global Pulse Oximetry Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.3 Global Pulse Oximetry Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.1 Global Pulse Oximetry Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)
1.3.3.2 Global Pulse Oximetry Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)
1.3.3.3 Global Pulse Oximetry Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.1 North America Pulse Oximetry Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.2 Europe Pulse Oximetry Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Pulse Oximetry Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.4 Latin America Pulse Oximetry Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Pulse Oximetry Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Pulse Oximetry Industry Impact
1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Pulse Oximetry Industry
1.5.1.1 Pulse Oximetry Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19
1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges
1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products
1.5.2 Market Trends and Pulse Oximetry Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape
1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19
1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact
1.5.3.2 Proposal for Pulse Oximetry Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact
2 Global Pulse Oximetry Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Pulse Oximetry Sales (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Top Players by Pulse Oximetry Revenue (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Top Players Pulse Oximetry Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Pulse Oximetry Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Pulse Oximetry Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Pulse Oximetry Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Pulse Oximetry Sales and Revenue in 2019
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Pulse Oximetry as of 2019)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Pulse Oximetry Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Pulse Oximetry Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Global Pulse Oximetry Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)
3.1 Global Pulse Oximetry Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
3.2 Global Pulse Oximetry Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.1 Global Pulse Oximetry Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Pulse Oximetry Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Pulse Oximetry Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
3.3 Global Pulse Oximetry Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.1 Global Pulse Oximetry Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.2 Global Pulse Oximetry Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.3 Global Pulse Oximetry Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)
3.4 North America Pulse Oximetry Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.4.1 North America Pulse Oximetry Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.4.2 North America Pulse Oximetry Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5 Asia-Pacific Pulse Oximetry Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Pulse Oximetry Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Pulse Oximetry Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6 Europe Pulse Oximetry Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6.1 Europe Pulse Oximetry Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6.2 Europe Pulse Oximetry Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7 Latin America Pulse Oximetry Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7.1 Latin America Pulse Oximetry Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7.2 Latin America Pulse Oximetry Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8 Middle East and Africa Pulse Oximetry Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Pulse Oximetry Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Pulse Oximetry Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
4 Global Pulse Oximetry by Application
4.1 Pulse Oximetry Segment by Application
4.1.1 Hospital
4.1.2 Ambulatory Surgical Center
4.1.3 Home Care
4.2 Global Pulse Oximetry Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
4.3 Global Pulse Oximetry Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)
4.4 Global Pulse Oximetry Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)
4.5 Key Regions Pulse Oximetry Market Size by Application
4.5.1 North America Pulse Oximetry by Application
4.5.2 Europe Pulse Oximetry by Application
4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Pulse Oximetry by Application
4.5.4 Latin America Pulse Oximetry by Application
4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Pulse Oximetry by Application
5 North America Pulse Oximetry Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.1 North America Pulse Oximetry Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.2 North America Pulse Oximetry Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.1 North America Pulse Oximetry Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.2 North America Pulse Oximetry Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country
5.3.1 U.S. Pulse Oximetry Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
5.3.2 Canada Pulse Oximetry Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6 Europe Pulse Oximetry Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.1 Europe Pulse Oximetry Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.2 Europe Pulse Oximetry Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.1 Europe Pulse Oximetry Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.2 Europe Pulse Oximetry Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country
6.3.1 Germany Pulse Oximetry Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.2 France Pulse Oximetry Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.3 U.K. Pulse Oximetry Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.4 Italy Pulse Oximetry Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.5 Russia Pulse Oximetry Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7 Asia-Pacific Pulse Oximetry Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Pulse Oximetry Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Pulse Oximetry Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Pulse Oximetry Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Pulse Oximetry Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country
7.3.1 China Pulse Oximetry Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.2 Japan Pulse Oximetry Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.3 South Korea Pulse Oximetry Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.4 India Pulse Oximetry Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.5 Australia Pulse Oximetry Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.6 Taiwan Pulse Oximetry Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.7 Indonesia Pulse Oximetry Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.8 Thailand Pulse Oximetry Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.9 Malaysia Pulse Oximetry Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.10 Philippines Pulse Oximetry Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.11 Vietnam Pulse Oximetry Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8 Latin America Pulse Oximetry Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.1 Latin America Pulse Oximetry Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Latin America Pulse Oximetry Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.1 Latin America Pulse Oximetry Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.2 Latin America Pulse Oximetry Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country
8.3.1 Mexico Pulse Oximetry Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8.3.2 Brazil Pulse Oximetry Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8.3.3 Argentina Pulse Oximetry Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9 Middle East and Africa Pulse Oximetry Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Pulse Oximetry Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Pulse Oximetry Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Pulse Oximetry Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Pulse Oximetry Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country
9.3.1 Turkey Pulse Oximetry Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Pulse Oximetry Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9.3.3 UAE Pulse Oximetry Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Pulse Oximetry Business
10.1 GE Healthcare
10.1.1 GE Healthcare Corporation Information
10.1.2 GE Healthcare Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.1.3 GE Healthcare Pulse Oximetry Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.1.4 GE Healthcare Pulse Oximetry Products Offered
10.1.5 GE Healthcare Recent Development
10.2 Philips
10.2.1 Philips Corporation Information
10.2.2 Philips Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.2.3 Philips Pulse Oximetry Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.2.4 GE Healthcare Pulse Oximetry Products Offered
10.2.5 Philips Recent Development
10.3 Smiths Medical
10.3.1 Smiths Medical Corporation Information
10.3.2 Smiths Medical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.3.3 Smiths Medical Pulse Oximetry Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.3.4 Smiths Medical Pulse Oximetry Products Offered
10.3.5 Smiths Medical Recent Development
10.4 Nonin Medical
10.4.1 Nonin Medical Corporation Information
10.4.2 Nonin Medical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.4.3 Nonin Medical Pulse Oximetry Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.4.4 Nonin Medical Pulse Oximetry Products Offered
10.4.5 Nonin Medical Recent Development
10.5 Medtronic
10.5.1 Medtronic Corporation Information
10.5.2 Medtronic Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.5.3 Medtronic Pulse Oximetry Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.5.4 Medtronic Pulse Oximetry Products Offered
10.5.5 Medtronic Recent Development
10.6 Masimo
10.6.1 Masimo Corporation Information
10.6.2 Masimo Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.6.3 Masimo Pulse Oximetry Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.6.4 Masimo Pulse Oximetry Products Offered
10.6.5 Masimo Recent Development
10.7 Delta Electronics
10.7.1 Delta Electronics Corporation Information
10.7.2 Delta Electronics Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.7.3 Delta Electronics Pulse Oximetry Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.7.4 Delta Electronics Pulse Oximetry Products Offered
10.7.5 Delta Electronics Recent Development
10.8 Acare Technology
10.8.1 Acare Technology Corporation Information
10.8.2 Acare Technology Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.8.3 Acare Technology Pulse Oximetry Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.8.4 Acare Technology Pulse Oximetry Products Offered
10.8.5 Acare Technology Recent Development
10.9 Konica Minolta
10.9.1 Konica Minolta Corporation Information
10.9.2 Konica Minolta Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.9.3 Konica Minolta Pulse Oximetry Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.9.4 Konica Minolta Pulse Oximetry Products Offered
10.9.5 Konica Minolta Recent Development
10.10 Spencer
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Pulse Oximetry Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Spencer Pulse Oximetry Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Spencer Recent Development
10.11 Solaris
10.11.1 Solaris Corporation Information
10.11.2 Solaris Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.11.3 Solaris Pulse Oximetry Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.11.4 Solaris Pulse Oximetry Products Offered
10.11.5 Solaris Recent Development
10.12 Contec
10.12.1 Contec Corporation Information
10.12.2 Contec Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.12.3 Contec Pulse Oximetry Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.12.4 Contec Pulse Oximetry Products Offered
10.12.5 Contec Recent Development
10.13 Yuwell
10.13.1 Yuwell Corporation Information
10.13.2 Yuwell Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.13.3 Yuwell Pulse Oximetry Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.13.4 Yuwell Pulse Oximetry Products Offered
10.13.5 Yuwell Recent Development
10.14 ChoiceMMed
10.14.1 ChoiceMMed Corporation Information
10.14.2 ChoiceMMed Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.14.3 ChoiceMMed Pulse Oximetry Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.14.4 ChoiceMMed Pulse Oximetry Products Offered
10.14.5 ChoiceMMed Recent Development
10.15 Heal Force
10.15.1 Heal Force Corporation Information
10.15.2 Heal Force Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.15.3 Heal Force Pulse Oximetry Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.15.4 Heal Force Pulse Oximetry Products Offered
10.15.5 Heal Force Recent Development
10.16 Biolight
10.16.1 Biolight Corporation Information
10.16.2 Biolight Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.16.3 Biolight Pulse Oximetry Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.16.4 Biolight Pulse Oximetry Products Offered
10.16.5 Biolight Recent Development
10.17 Edan
10.17.1 Edan Corporation Information
10.17.2 Edan Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.17.3 Edan Pulse Oximetry Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.17.4 Edan Pulse Oximetry Products Offered
10.17.5 Edan Recent Development
10.18 Mindray
10.18.1 Mindray Corporation Information
10.18.2 Mindray Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.18.3 Mindray Pulse Oximetry Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.18.4 Mindray Pulse Oximetry Products Offered
10.18.5 Mindray Recent Development
10.19 Jiangsu Avic
10.19.1 Jiangsu Avic Corporation Information
10.19.2 Jiangsu Avic Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.19.3 Jiangsu Avic Pulse Oximetry Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.19.4 Jiangsu Avic Pulse Oximetry Products Offered
10.19.5 Jiangsu Avic Recent Development
10.20 Creative Medical
10.20.1 Creative Medical Corporation Information
10.20.2 Creative Medical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.20.3 Creative Medical Pulse Oximetry Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.20.4 Creative Medical Pulse Oximetry Products Offered
10.20.5 Creative Medical Recent Development
10.21 Uray Medical
10.21.1 Uray Medical Corporation Information
10.21.2 Uray Medical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.21.3 Uray Medical Pulse Oximetry Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.21.4 Uray Medical Pulse Oximetry Products Offered
10.21.5 Uray Medical Recent Development
10.22 Wuhan Strong
10.22.1 Wuhan Strong Corporation Information
10.22.2 Wuhan Strong Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.22.3 Wuhan Strong Pulse Oximetry Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.22.4 Wuhan Strong Pulse Oximetry Products Offered
10.22.5 Wuhan Strong Recent Development
10.23 Utech
10.23.1 Utech Corporation Information
10.23.2 Utech Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.23.3 Utech Pulse Oximetry Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.23.4 Utech Pulse Oximetry Products Offered
10.23.5 Utech Recent Development
10.24 Jerry Medical Instrument
10.24.1 Jerry Medical Instrument Corporation Information
10.24.2 Jerry Medical Instrument Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.24.3 Jerry Medical Instrument Pulse Oximetry Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.24.4 Jerry Medical Instrument Pulse Oximetry Products Offered
10.24.5 Jerry Medical Instrument Recent Development
10.25 General Meditech
10.25.1 General Meditech Corporation Information
10.25.2 General Meditech Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.25.3 General Meditech Pulse Oximetry Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.25.4 General Meditech Pulse Oximetry Products Offered
10.25.5 General Meditech Recent Development
10.26 Medzone
10.26.1 Medzone Corporation Information
10.26.2 Medzone Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.26.3 Medzone Pulse Oximetry Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.26.4 Medzone Pulse Oximetry Products Offered
10.26.5 Medzone Recent Development
11 Pulse Oximetry Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Pulse Oximetry Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Pulse Oximetry Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
11.4.2 Market Challenges
11.4.3 Market Risks
11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Distributors
12.3 Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.2 Data Source
14.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.2.2 Primary Sources
14.3 Author Details
14.4 Disclaimer
