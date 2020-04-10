Europe Analog-to-Digital Converter Market Share, Size, Top Companies, Trends, Growth Factors for New Business Opportunities and Investment by 2027

The growing demand for high-resolution content and advancements in the data acquisition arena are the major factors propelling the growth of the analog-to-digital converter market. Moreover, the rising developments in the automotive industry is anticipated to boost the analog-to-digital converter market growth in the near future.

However, high cost and complexities incurred in implementing base stations might have an adverse impact on the future growth of the market. The initial costs incurred in the deployments of 5G networks are presumed to be extremely high. Any better service comes at a higher cost. However, when it comes to data usage through various consumer electronic devices, consumers today are not willing to pay high amounts of tariffs for availing the internet-based services. In one of the used case scenarios of 5G architecture, namely eMBB or enhanced Mobile Broadband service, the core requirement on the consumer side is high-speed internet. This is possible only at higher frequency rates, and thus frequencies above GHz are available for high-speed internet access for consumers. At these frequencies, high-speed access can be achieved; however, the data coverage and the network deployment cost would be extremely high in order to provide such services.

One of the critical requirements of 5G is the need to design open network architectures because they are not constructed using proprietary hardware. Proprietary hardware cannot accommodate scaling up to the necessary extent, are challenging and expensive to maintain, and more resistant to insertion of new technology.

EUROPE ANALOG-TO-DIGITAL CONVERTER MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Product Type

Integrating ADC

Delta-sigma ADC

Successive Approximation ADC

Ramp ADC

Others

By Resolution

8-bit

10-bit

12-bit

14-bit

16-bit

Others

By Application

Industrial

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Healthcare

Telecommunication

Others

By Country

Germany

France

Italy

UK

Russia

Rest of Europe

Analog-to-digital converter Market – Companies Mentioned

Asahi Kasei Microdevices Corporation

Analog Devices Inc.

Cirrus Logic Inc.

Maxim Integrated, Inc.

Microchip Technology Inc.

ON Semiconductor Corporation

Rohm Co., Ltd.

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Sony Corporation

Texas Instruments Incorporated

