Europe Nutraceuticals Market Playing Significant Growth during 2027: Amway, The Nature’s Bounty Co., Herbalife International of America

The Europe nutraceuticals market is accounted to US$ 59,269.6 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 108,044.7 Mn by 2027.

Nutraceuticals is medically or nutritionally active food. This functional food is enriched with probiotic and prebiotic ingredients and are consumed for maintaining the gut health. It helps in reducing the risk of diabetes and cardiovascular diseases. It also provides physiological benefits. They are of many types, namely, functional food, functional beverages, dietary supplements and personal care and pharmaceuticals. They also have a wide range of application in general wellness, beauty and anti-ageing, weight management, digestive health and sports and energy.

The Europe nutraceuticals market is segmented on the basis of type as – functional food, functional beverages, dietary supplements, personal care and pharmaceuticals. The functional beverages segment in the Europe nutraceuticals market is estimated to garner the fastest-growing segment in the market. Functional foods are food that provides us with enhanced health and performance by the introduction of ingredients that they lack naturally or the modification of the ingredients that are present. Nutraceuticals have helped to improve and maintain functional aspects of the body such as the bone strength, dental health, the digestive system, cardiovascular system, immune system and the digestive system. The rich nutritional profile and the various benefits such as antioxidants, anti-aging, muscle growth and others attribute have favored the Europe nutraceuticals market to a large extend. In addition, increasing demand for nutritional and fortified food products has driven the growth of market.

The Europe nutraceuticals market is segmented based on application as general wellness, beauty and anti-aging, weight management, digestive health, sports and energy. The general wellness segment holds the largest share in the Europe nutraceuticals market, while the sports and energy segment is estimated to garner the fastest-growing segment. There has been a favorable growth in the application of Nutraceuticals in the healthcare and general wellness sector. Nutraceuticals are used in functional foods that help one provide with the necessary vitamins, carbohydrates and minerals for a perfectly balanced diet. The common forms of functional foods that contain Nutraceuticals are cereals, fermented food and legumes. The high nutritional profile of the nutraceuticals has favored the general wellness segment in the European region.

Europe nutraceuticals market is segmented based on country as – Germany, France, Italy, UK, Russia, and Rest of Europe. Germany holds the largest share in the Europe nutraceuticals market, which is followed by France. Germany is a considered as a huge producer as well as consumer of Nutraceuticals. Growing living standards of consumers, coupled with the rising focus towards health have particularly driven the market for Nutraceuticals. Also, the manufacturers are also investing huge amounts to develop wide range of functional food, functional beverages, dietary supplements, and personal care & pharmaceuticals products.

Some of the players present in Europe nutraceuticals market are Amway, The Nature’s Bounty Co., Herbalife International of America, Inc., General Mills, Inc., Kellogg Co., Abbott, Nestle SA, Danone S.A., GlaxoSmithKline plc., and Helion Nutraceuticals, LLC. amongst the others.

The overall Europe nutraceuticals market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the Europe nutraceuticals market. Also, multiple primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the Europe nutraceuticals market.

EUROPE NUTRACEUTICALS MARKET SEGMENTATION

Nutraceuticals Market, by Type

Functional Food

Functional Beverages

Dietary supplements

Personal care and Pharmaceuticals

Nutraceuticals Market, by Application

General Wellness

Beauty and Anti-Aging

Weight Management

Digestive Health

Sports and Energy

