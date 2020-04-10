Europe Security Screening Market Analysis By Industry Value, Market Size, Top Companies And Growth Forecast by 2027

The expansion of airport infrastructure owing to the increase in the air passenger traffic and unexpected incidences that resulted in terrorist attacks due to weak security are the key factors driving the growth of the security screening market. Moreover, the increasing development of urban infrastructure is anticipated to boost the security screening market growth in the near future. However, Apprehensions around X-ray radiation impacts on health, limiting the growth and Discrepancies in the Security Sector are the factors that are hampering the growth of security screening market. Owing to the health concerns due to radiations released by full-body x-ray scanners that can cause cancer, the deployment of these scanners is restricted to certain limitations. Several governments do not support the use of these scanners and have banned them in their country. For instance, the European Union banned the use of X-ray for body scanning from all the European airports. However, alternative body scanners such as millimeter-wave scanners are used at the airports in the region as they do not emit harmful radiations.

Security screening helps in acquiring real-time information of an individual, baggage, cargo, and vehicle when passes or comes in contact with screening equipment. Security screening market by application is segmented by border checkpoint, airport, government, public places, and others. Further, other applications include private offices, educational institutes & universities, stadiums, museums, and seaports. The airport segment led the security screening market in the year 2018 with the highest market share and is expected to flourish its dominance during the forecast period. On the other hand, the government segment is anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment in the security screening market by the application during the forecast period. Generally, terrorists, as well as thieves, are the major threats to government security. In August 2017, a government agency in Singapore upgraded 17 X-ray scanners at several checkpoints across the city. Also, in December 2017, Astrophysics, Inc. deployed X-ray equipment at the Metropolitan Water District’s Los Angeles, California headquarters. Owing to this, the security screening market is anticipated to gain significant growth in government sector in the forecast period.

EUROPE SECURITY SCREENING MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Product

X-Ray Scanner

Biometric Systems

Explosive Trace Detector

Electromagnetic Metal Detector

By Application

Public Places

Border Check point

Government

Airport

Others

By Country

France

Germany

Italy

UK

Russia

Rest of Europe

Security screening Market – Companies Mentioned

Aware, Inc.

Anviz Global

Analogic Corporation

Astrophysics Inc.

L3 Security & Detection Systems

Magal Security Systems Ltd.

Nuctech Company Limited

OSI Systems, Inc.

Smiths Detection Inc.

Teledyne ICM (Teledyne Technologies Incorporated)

