External Defibrillator Market to Witness Highest CAGR Growth By 2027 | Medtronic, Abbott, Boston Scientific Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., ZOLL Medical Corporation

Defibrillator is a medical device used to deliver a dose of electric current to the heart in order to treat life-threatening cardiac dysrhythmias. This currents supports restoring the heart to a regular, healthy rhythm. Defibrillators can be implantable, external, transvenous, subcutaneous based on the type required for the treatment. Some external defibrillators, also known as automated external defibrillators (AEDs) and can be operated even by an untrained person. The external defibrillators market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to increasing cardiac arrest and related cardiac diseases.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global External Defibrillator Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the medical device industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of external defibrillators market with detailed market segmentation by product, end user and geography. The global external defibrillator market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading external defibrillators market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global external defibrillator market is segmented on the basis of product and end user. Based on product, the market is classified as manual external defibrillator, automated external defibrillator(AED) and wearable cardioverter defibrillator (WCD). Based on end user, the defibrillator market is classified as hospitals, pre-hospital, public access and home care.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global external defibrillator market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The external defibrillator market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

