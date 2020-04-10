Fatty Amides Market to Undertake Strapping Growth by the End 2027 Croda International, Fine Organic Industries, Haihang Industry, Italmatch Chemicals

Fatty amides and their derivatives are valued for a wide variety of end-use, including fabric treatment, cleaners, hair conditioning, personal care products such as liquid cleansing products, oral care products, conditioning bars, antimicrobial compositions, agrochemicals, and oil field applications. The widespread use of fatty amides in the production of commercial products by chemical industries is likely to play a major role in the growth of the fatty amides market in the forecast period. Fatty amides are an indispensable part of the chemical industries as they are used for their versatile functionality. Fatty amides play an essential role in the consumer goods industries as they are ubiquitously used as dispersants, anti-blocking agents, release agents, lubricants, slip agents, etc. The pervasive use of fatty amides in the chemical industry to manufacture several intermediate and end chemical products is expected to drive the demand for the fatty amides market in the forecast period. The rising demand for fatty amides to reduce friction in polyolefin film while processing is likely to be witnessed during the forecast period. Moreover, the uses of fatty amides as diluting agents in printing inks and dyes are also anticipated to support the growth of the fatty amides market in the forecast period.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global fatty amides market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The fatty amides market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

