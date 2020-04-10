Fired Air Heaters Market Analysis, Opportunities, Threats, Trends, and Growth Forecast To 2027

Fired air heaters are pieces of equipment often used in processing facilities to heat liquids or gases to the desired temperature. There are two types of fired air heaters, indirect fired air heaters and direct fired air heaters. The increasing use of fired air heater in industrial as well as in the commercial sector is driving the growth of the fired air heater market. The direct fired heater has an open flame that provides a safe way to heat commercial and industrial areas by maintaining proper heating of air, which leads to the use of direct fired air heater, which propels the growth of the fired air heaters market.

The fired air heater is used in air conditioning for processing and finishing applications such as paint curing, material drying, and others, which boost the growth of the fired air heater market. These fired air heaters are inexpensive to build, maintain, and operate as compared to other types of furnaces, which lead to the use of the fired air heater that fuels the growth of the market. The wide range of applications of fired air heater among its end-user such as chemicals, manufacturing, mining, oil and gas, pharmaceuticals, warehouses, others are expected to drive the growth of the fired air heaters market.

The “Global Fired Air Heaters Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the fired air heaters industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of fired air heaters market with detailed market segmentation by type, end-user, and geography. The global fired air heaters market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading fired air heaters market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the fired air heaters market.

The global fired air heaters market is segmented on the basis of type, end-user. On the basis of type the market is segmented as direct fired air heater, indirect fired air heater. On the basis of end-user the market is segmented as manufacturing, chemicals, mining, warehouses, oil and gas, pharmaceuticals, others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global fired air heaters market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The fired air heaters market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting fired air heaters market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the fired air heaters market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the fired air heaters market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from fired air heaters are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for fired air heaters in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the fired air heaters market.

The report also includes the profiles of key fired air heaters companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

– Allmand Bros., Inc.

– Exotherm Corporation

– Hastings HVAC, Inc.

– JetHeat, LLC

– Multi-Tek LLC

– Stelter & Brinck, Ltd.

– Thawzall Inc.

– Therm Dynamics Manufacturing Inc.

– Torqued Heat LLC

– Wacker Neuson Corporation

