Healthcare Middleware Market Expected to Reach $5.01 billion by 2026 – Informatica, Epic Systems, Orion Health, Microsoft, Red Hat, Fujitsu, Cerner, Intersystems, Corepoint Health

Healthcare Middleware market is accounted for $1.79 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $5.01 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 12.1%. Factors such as growing usage of smart phones, rising demand for data interoperability and rising investments on interoperability issues of healthcare are driving the market growth. However, data security issues associated with hosting data on cloud and concerns regarding data inconsistency are some key factors restricting the market growth.

Middleware is a class of software technologies designed to help manage the complexity and heterogeneity inherent in distributed systems. It is defined as a layer of software above the operating system but below the application program that provides a common programming abstraction across a distributed system. To get the maximum benefit of ubiquitous healthcare system it is necessary to build a middleware between different ubiquitous applications which can play an important role in management of data and information processing.

By Application, the clinical applications segment is leading the market with the significant growth. The main benefit of middleware solutions is auto verification. This auto verification provides correct results in clinical laboratory and has the ability to track various areas of lab performance. Based on end user, healthcare providers segment commanded significant market share. Healthcare providers deliver real-time results from disparate platforms and technology into any clinical workflow. Healthcare providers, in an effort to improve care quality and reduce costs, are progressively turning to IT-enabled business strategies which influence adoption in healthcare middle ware solutions.

By Geography, Asia Pacific has acquired highest market share during the forecast period owing to growing demand of market players in emerging countries and healthcare providers spending on IT infrastructure.

Some of the key players in the healthcare middleware market include Informatica, Epic Systems, Orion Health, Microsoft, Red Hat, Fujitsu, Cerner, Intersystems, Corepoint Health, Zoeticx, Tibco Software, Oracle, Software AG, IBM and Ascom Holding AG.

Deployment Models Covered:

-Cloud-Based Models

-Hybrid Models

-On-Premise Models

Types Covered:

-Integration Middleware

-Communication Middleware

-Platform Middleware

-Other Middleware Types

Applications Covered:

-Operational & Administrative

-Clinical

-Financial

End users Covered:

-Clinical Laboratories

-Healthcare Providers

-Life Science Organizations

-Healthcare Payers

