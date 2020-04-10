ICP-MS Market Comprehensive Study by Key Players: Thermo Fisher Scientific, PerkinElmer, Shimadzu Corporation, Agilent Technologies

ICP-MS is a type of mass spectrometry used to detect inorganic impurity in pharmaceutical and their ingredients. The ICP source convert the atoms of the element in the sample to ions, this iron are then separated and detected by the mass spectrometer. This technique are used in a number of areas of analysis include food, pharmaceutical, environment, geochemical, nuclear and medical field to monitor test sample for trace element & their isotopes for quality control and safety of product. ICP-MS has greater speed, precision and sensitivity.

Some of the leading key players profiled in this study:

-Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

-PerkinElmer, Inc.

-Shimadzu Corporation

-Agilent Technologies

-Intertek Group plc

-Nu Instruments

-SPECTRO Analytical Instruments GmbH

-Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation

-GBC Scientific Equipment

-HORIBA, Ltd.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global ICP-MS Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of ICP-MS with detailed market segmentation by type, modality, end user and geography. ICP-MS market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading the ICP-MS market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global ICP-MS market is segmented on the basis of type, modality and end user. Based on type, the market is segmented as high resolution ICP MS, multicollector ICP MS, single quadrupole ICP MS and triple quadrupole ICP MS. On the basis of modality, the global ICP-MS market is segmented into floor standing ICP MS system and benchtop ICP MS system. Based on the end user the market is classify into biotechnology and pharmaceutical Companies, academic and research institutes and cmos and cros

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global ICP-MS market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The ICP-MS market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2. Publisher RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1 ICP-MS Market – By Type

1.3.2 ICP-MS Market – By Modality

1.3.3 ICP-MS Market – By End User

1.3.4 ICP-MS Market – By Region

1.3.4.1 By Country

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. ICP-MS MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. PEST ANALYSIS

4.2.1 North America – Pest Analysis

4.2.2 Europe – Pest Analysis

Continue…..

