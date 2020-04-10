Indoor Grow Lights Market Size, Key Trends, Challenges and Standardization, Research, Key Players, Economic Impact and Forecast to 2026



Complete study of the global Indoor Grow Lights market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Indoor Grow Lights industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Indoor Grow Lights production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Indoor Grow Lights market include _Philips, OSRAM, Illumitex, GE, Valoya, Everlight Electronics, Epistar, LumiGrow, LEDHYDROPONICS, Fionia Lighting

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Indoor Grow Lights industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Indoor Grow Lights manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Indoor Grow Lights industry.

Global Indoor Grow Lights Market Segment By Type:

Low Power (Below 300W), High Power (Above 300W)

Global Indoor Grow Lights Market Segment By Application:

Commercial Greenhouses, Research Applications, Others

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Indoor Grow Lights industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Indoor Grow Lights market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Indoor Grow Lights industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Indoor Grow Lights market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Indoor Grow Lights market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Indoor Grow Lights market?

TOC

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Indoor Grow Lights Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Indoor Grow Lights Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Low Power (Below 300W)

1.4.3 High Power (Above 300W)

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Indoor Grow Lights Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Commercial Greenhouses

1.5.3 Research Applications

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Indoor Grow Lights Market Size

2.1.1 Global Indoor Grow Lights Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Indoor Grow Lights Production 2014-2025

2.2 Indoor Grow Lights Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Indoor Grow Lights Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 Indoor Grow Lights Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Indoor Grow Lights Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Indoor Grow Lights Market

2.4 Key Trends for Indoor Grow Lights Markets & Products

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Indoor Grow Lights Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Indoor Grow Lights Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Indoor Grow Lights Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Indoor Grow Lights Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Indoor Grow Lights Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Indoor Grow Lights Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Indoor Grow Lights Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Indoor Grow Lights Production by Regions

4.1 Global Indoor Grow Lights Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global Indoor Grow Lights Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global Indoor Grow Lights Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Indoor Grow Lights Production

4.2.2 North America Indoor Grow Lights Revenue

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Indoor Grow Lights Import & Export

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Indoor Grow Lights Production

4.3.2 Europe Indoor Grow Lights Revenue

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Indoor Grow Lights Import & Export

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Indoor Grow Lights Production

4.4.2 China Indoor Grow Lights Revenue

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Indoor Grow Lights Import & Export

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Indoor Grow Lights Production

4.5.2 Japan Indoor Grow Lights Revenue

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Indoor Grow Lights Import & Export

4.6 South Korea

4.6.1 South Korea Indoor Grow Lights Production

4.6.2 South Korea Indoor Grow Lights Revenue

4.6.3 Key Players in South Korea

4.6.4 South Korea Indoor Grow Lights Import & Export

5 Indoor Grow Lights Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global Indoor Grow Lights Consumption by Regions

5.1.1 Global Indoor Grow Lights Consumption by Regions

5.1.2 Global Indoor Grow Lights Consumption Market Share by Regions

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Indoor Grow Lights Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Indoor Grow Lights Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 United States

5.2.4 Canada

5.2.5 Mexico

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Indoor Grow Lights Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Indoor Grow Lights Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 UK

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Indoor Grow Lights Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Indoor Grow Lights Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Indonesia

5.4.9 Thailand

5.4.10 Malaysia

5.4.11 Philippines

5.4.12 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Indoor Grow Lights Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Indoor Grow Lights Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Brazil

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Indoor Grow Lights Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Indoor Grow Lights Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 GCC Countries

5.6.5 Egypt

5.6.6 South Africa

6 Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Indoor Grow Lights Production by Type

6.2 Global Indoor Grow Lights Revenue by Type

6.3 Indoor Grow Lights Price by Type

7 Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Indoor Grow Lights Breakdown Dada by Application

7.2.1 Global Indoor Grow Lights Consumption by Application

7.2.2 Global Indoor Grow Lights Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 Philips

8.1.1 Philips Company Details

8.1.2 Company Overview

8.1.3 Philips Indoor Grow Lights Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.1.4 Philips Indoor Grow Lights Product Description

8.1.5 Philips Recent Development

8.2 OSRAM

8.2.1 OSRAM Company Details

8.2.2 Company Overview

8.2.3 OSRAM Indoor Grow Lights Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.2.4 OSRAM Indoor Grow Lights Product Description

8.2.5 OSRAM Recent Development

8.3 Illumitex

8.3.1 Illumitex Company Details

8.3.2 Company Overview

8.3.3 Illumitex Indoor Grow Lights Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.3.4 Illumitex Indoor Grow Lights Product Description

8.3.5 Illumitex Recent Development

8.4 GE

8.4.1 GE Company Details

8.4.2 Company Overview

8.4.3 GE Indoor Grow Lights Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.4.4 GE Indoor Grow Lights Product Description

8.4.5 GE Recent Development

8.5 Valoya

8.5.1 Valoya Company Details

8.5.2 Company Overview

8.5.3 Valoya Indoor Grow Lights Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.5.4 Valoya Indoor Grow Lights Product Description

8.5.5 Valoya Recent Development

8.6 Everlight Electronics

8.6.1 Everlight Electronics Company Details

8.6.2 Company Overview

8.6.3 Everlight Electronics Indoor Grow Lights Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.6.4 Everlight Electronics Indoor Grow Lights Product Description

8.6.5 Everlight Electronics Recent Development

8.7 Epistar

8.7.1 Epistar Company Details

8.7.2 Company Overview

8.7.3 Epistar Indoor Grow Lights Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.7.4 Epistar Indoor Grow Lights Product Description

8.7.5 Epistar Recent Development

8.8 LumiGrow

8.8.1 LumiGrow Company Details

8.8.2 Company Overview

8.8.3 LumiGrow Indoor Grow Lights Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.8.4 LumiGrow Indoor Grow Lights Product Description

8.8.5 LumiGrow Recent Development

8.9 LEDHYDROPONICS

8.9.1 LEDHYDROPONICS Company Details

8.9.2 Company Overview

8.9.3 LEDHYDROPONICS Indoor Grow Lights Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.9.4 LEDHYDROPONICS Indoor Grow Lights Product Description

8.9.5 LEDHYDROPONICS Recent Development

8.10 Fionia Lighting

8.10.1 Fionia Lighting Company Details

8.10.2 Company Overview

8.10.3 Fionia Lighting Indoor Grow Lights Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.10.4 Fionia Lighting Indoor Grow Lights Product Description

8.10.5 Fionia Lighting Recent Development

9 Production Forecasts

9.1 Indoor Grow Lights Production and Revenue Forecast

9.1.1 Global Indoor Grow Lights Production Forecast 2019-2025

9.1.2 Global Indoor Grow Lights Revenue Forecast 2019-2025

9.2 Indoor Grow Lights Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.1 Global Indoor Grow Lights Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.2 Global Indoor Grow Lights Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Indoor Grow Lights Key Producers Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.4 Forecast by Type

9.4.1 Global Indoor Grow Lights Production Forecast by Type

9.4.2 Global Indoor Grow Lights Revenue Forecast by Type

10 Consumption Forecast

10.1 Indoor Grow Lights Consumption Forecast by Application

10.2 Indoor Grow Lights Consumption Forecast by Regions

10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast

10.3.1 North America Indoor Grow Lights Consumption Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

10.3.2 United States

10.3.3 Canada

10.3.4 Mexico

10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast

10.4.1 Europe Indoor Grow Lights Consumption Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

10.4.2 Germany

10.4.3 France

10.4.4 UK

10.4.5 Italy

10.4.6 Russia

10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast

10.5.1 Asia Pacific Indoor Grow Lights Consumption Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

10.5.2 China

10.5.3 Japan

10.5.4 South Korea

10.5.5 India

10.5.6 Australia

10.5.7 Indonesia

10.5.8 Thailand

10.5.9 Malaysia

10.5.10 Philippines

10.5.11 Vietnam

10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast

10.6.1 Central & South America Indoor Grow Lights Consumption Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

10.6.2 Brazil

10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast

10.7.1 Middle East and Africa Indoor Grow Lights Consumption Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

10.7.2 Turkey

10.7.3 GCC Countries

10.7.4 Egypt

10.7.5 South Africa

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Indoor Grow Lights Sales Channels

11.2.2 Indoor Grow Lights Distributors

11.3 Indoor Grow Lights Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Market Risks/Restraints

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Findings in the Global Indoor Grow Lights Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

