Latest Innovative Report on Restorative Dentistry Market 2020-2027 to Access Global Industry Players like Dentsply Sirona Inc., Danaher Corporation, 3M and others

The global restorative dentistry market accounted to US$ 16,337.5 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 28,228.9 Mn by 2027.

The primary purpose of cosmetic dentistry is to improve dental aesthetics in color, shape, size, position, dental alignment, the appearance of gums, teeth, bites, and smile. The dental cosmetic industry in the world has grown from the last decade, owing to the demand and fame it has achieved over a period. Millennial and baby boomers population are generally opting for cosmetic implant procedures such as smile correction and other aesthetic procedures. The growing demand for cosmetic dentistry has thus fueled the Restorative Dentistry market.

The Asia Pacific remote patient monitoring market is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period owing to cheap labor and low production cost, rising disposable income, and growing concern for restorative dentistry. Additionally, the growing healthcare infrastructure is expected to equally influence the overall growth of restorative dentistry market during the forecast period.

Some of the prominent players operating in restorative dentistry market are, Dentsply Sirona Inc., Danaher Corporation, 3M, Ivoclar Vivadent AG, Ultradent Products, Inc. Institut Straumann AG, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., GC Corporation, Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., Voco Gmbh, Brasseler USA and DiaDent Group International.

RESTORATIVE DENTISTRY – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Product

Restorative Materials

Implants

Prosthetics

Restorative Equipment

By End user

Hospitals and Clinics

Dental Laboratories

Dental Schools and Research Institutes

The market players are focused on bringing new and innovative products to sustain their position in the market. For instance, in April 2019, 3M launched 3M Filtek Universal Restorative that offers a modernized approach to anterior and posterior restorations, with a simplified shading process and advanced composite technology to provide strong and esthetic results. The developments performed by the companies are helping the market to grow in the coming years.

The restorative dentistry market by product is segmented into restorative materials, implants, prosthetics, and restorative equipment. In 2018, the restorative materials segment held the largest market share of 39.7% of the Restorative Dentistry market, by product. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2027 owing to its cost-effective, high-performance solutions and often are used as a first preference by dentists, due to which the segment accounts for a maximum share. Moreover, the restorative material segment is anticipated to witness the significant growth rate of 7.5% during the forecast period, 2019 to 2027 owing to cost-effective, high-performance solutions and often are used as the first preference by dentists.

Key factors driving the market are increasing the prevalence of tooth loss, a growing number of dental practices, increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry, and technological developments in the restorative dentistry. However, limited reimbursement available for dental procedures and high costs of restorative materials is likely to hamper the market growth.

Rising Demand for Cosmetic Dentistry is driving the market for Restorative Dentistry over the forecast period.



