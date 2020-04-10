LEGAL AI SOFTWARE MARKET RESEARCH STUDY INCLUDING GROWTH FACTORS, INDUSTRY TRENDS, MARKET SIZE TOP PLAYERS

Increase in the adoption rate of AI to enhance the customer and client by making a proper decision by Legal AI software market. The growing number of process of taking legal conclusion across the World in the legal industry, demand for automation in legal AI software market by the right company to reduce their time in completing a legal case drive growth for legal AI software market. Lack of awareness among the law firm is the factor hampering the growth for legal AI software market. Growing demand for data-driven decision in Legal AI market drives the growth for legal AL software market.

Top Key Players profiles in this Report includes, IBM Corporation, Casetext, Inc. , Everlaw , Klarity , LegalSifter, Inc.,Lexisnexis , Luminance Technologies Ltd., Nalanda Technology , Neota Logic, OMNISoftware

The global Legal AI software market is segmented on the basis of Component, Technology, Deployment Mode and End User. Based on Component, the market is segmented into Solutions and Services. On the basis of the Technology the market is segmented into Machine Learning and Deep Learning and Natural Language Processing. On the basis of the Deployment Mode the market is segmented Cloud and On-Premises. On the basis of the End User the market is segmented into Corporate Legal Departments, Law Firms and Others.

The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

