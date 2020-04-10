Medical Device Security Market Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 9.0% to reach $7.11 billion by 2026 – CA Technologies, Cisco Systems, Philips, Symantec, GE Healthcare, Zscaler, DXC Technology, IBM, ClearDATA, CloudPassage, Fortinet

Medical Device Security Market is accounted for $3.26 billion in 2017 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.0% to reach $7.11 billion by 2026. Some of the factors such as increasing demand for connected medical devices, growing incidences of healthcare cyberattacks and threats, rising adoption of cybersecurity solutions, expanded geriatric population and growth in adoption of BYOD and IoT are boosting the market growth. However, less healthcare security budgets and strict government regulations are hampering the market growth. Moreover, increase in the adoption of advanced cloud security solutions in healthcare and the sensor-based wireless mobile medical devices will provide ample opportunities for the market growth.

Based on Component, services segment is owing to increasing demand for various services from the healthcare and medical devices manufacturers and high-end services are required to manage the connected medical devices are factors driving the market growth.

By Device, wearable and external medical devices segment is anticipated to grow due to growing need to reduce healthcare costs and increasing demand for home healthcare attributed to increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is fuelling the market growth. Wearable medical devices are handheld monitoring tools used in identification and monitoring of disease. It offer the supporting hardware for dealing with the emerging medical trend of delivering point-of-care service, unconfined medical monitoring and support, and assisting in the remote management of medical conditions for rehabilitating patients, the chronically ill and the disabled.

North America is anticipated to be the largest growing market owing to rising instances of cyberattacks on medical devices, increasing adoption of connected medical devices and growing awareness among healthcare professionals regarding cybersecurity are driving the market in this region.

Some of the key players in Global Medical Device Security market are CA Technologies, Cisco Systems, Philips, Symantec, GE Healthcare, Zscaler, DXC Technology, IBM, ClearDATA, CloudPassage, Fortinet, Palo Alto Networks, Check Point Software Technologies, FireEye and Sophos.

Securities Covered:

-Cloud Security

-Endpoint Security

-Network Security

-Wireless Security

-Application Security

-Other Security Types

Components Covered:

-Services

-Solutions

Devices Covered:

-Internally Embedded Medical Devices

-Hospital Medical Devices

-Wearable and External Medical Devices

End Users Covered:

-Healthcare Payers

-Medical Device Manufacturers

-Healthcare Providers

What our report offers:

-Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

-Market share analysis of the top industry players

-Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

-Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

-Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

-Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

-Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

-Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

-Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements.

