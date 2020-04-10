Medical Furniture Market Latest Industry Development, upcoming Trends, Market Analysis and Top player Stryker, AneticAid Ltd, DRE Medical, Bristol Maid, The Brewer Company

The medical furniture is most important part of hospitals and these are indiscrete aspect of any medical infrastructure. Medical furniture includes all the important goods and materials used by physician, patients or staff. Mostly Hospitals develop their furniture to attract the patients. The medical furniture helps surgeons to perform surgeries of patients with safety and also make patient feel comfortable during their stay in hospital. The medical furniture market is expected to grow due to factors such increasing number of medical infrastructure, rise in expectation of patients from hospitals, increase in incidences of chronic diseases, increasing number of hospitals and clinics in developed and developing countries and others.

Some of the leading key players profiled in this study:

– Stryker

– AneticAid Ltd

– DRE Medical

– Bristol Maid

– The Brewer Company

– Chang Gung Medical Technology Co., Ltd.

– Hillrom Services Inc.

– Narang Medical Limited.

– McKesson Medical-Surgical Inc.

– Ocura

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Medical Furniture Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of medical furniture market with detailed market segmentation by type, application, end user and geography. The global medical furniture market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading medical furniture market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global medical furniture market is segmented on the basis of type, application and end user. Based on type, the market is segmented as bedside tables, OT table, instrument stands, stretchers, hospital beds, chairs, scrub sinks, waste container, trolley and others. On the basis of application, the medical furniture market is segmented into physician furniture, patient’s furniture and staff’s furniture. On the basis of end user, the market is segmented as hospitals diagnostic centers, clinics and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global medical furniture market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The medical furniture market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

