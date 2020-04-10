New Study: Vaginal Specula Market Enhancement By 2027 Latest Technology & Future Scope

The global vaginal specula market, based on the product type, was segmented into two blade, one blade and three blade. In 2018, the two blade segment accounted for the largest market share in the global vaginal specula market. The growth of the two blade segment is expected to grow due to rising product development that has allowed to integrate lighting in the specula that offers vide visibility to doctor to diagnose and treat in the pelvic region.

The significant factors fueling market growth are the rise in the number of cervical cancer incidences, rising numbers of diagnostic services for women’s health. Also, the emerging trend for the integrated centers for gynecologic oncology services is likely to have a positive influence on market growth in the coming years.

The global vaginal specula market is anticipated to reach US$ 1,094.57 Mn in 2027 from US$ 801.78 Mn in 2018. The vaginal specula market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 3.6% from 2019-2027.

Get Sample PDF Copy at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00003500/

The vaginal specula market majorly consists of players such as Cooper Companies, Inc., Welch Allyn (Hill Rom), BD, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Teleflex Incorporated, Integra Lifesciences, Steris, Robinson healthcare, Dynarex Corporation, and OBP Medical Corporation among others. Several companies are concentrating on organic strategies, such as product launch and product approvals. For instance, in May 2017, OBP Medical, a leading global developer of self-contained, single-use, illuminating medical devices, launched a product, namely Office SPEC and ER-SPEC vaginal specula.

The report segments global vaginal specula market as follows:

Global Vaginal Specula Market – By Product Type

One Blade

Two Blade

Three Blade

Global Vaginal Specula Market – By Usage

Disposable

Reusable

Global Vaginal Specula Market – By Material

Stainless Steel

Plastic

Global Vaginal Specula Market – By Application

Surgery

Diagnosis

Global Vaginal Specula Market – By End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Diagnostic Centers

Purchase this Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00003500/

Reasons to Buy the Report:

– Learn about the driving factors, affecting the market growth.

– Imbibe the advancements and progress in the market during the forecast period.

– Understand where the market opportunities lies.

– Compare and evaluate various options affecting the market.

– Pick up on the leading market players within the market.

– Envision the restrictions and restrains that are likely to hamper the market.

About US:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact US:

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email Id: [email protected]

Website: www.theinsightpartners.com