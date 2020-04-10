Non-Meat Ingredients Market Set for Rapid Growth during 2020 – 2027 Kerry Group PLC, Proliant Non-Meat Ingredients, Wenda Ingredients, Wiberg GmbH

The spread of meat and food processing industries to less developed countries in the Middle East, Asia Pacific, and Africa are likely to augment the growth of the global non-meat ingredients market in the forecast period. The rising dependence of meat based products to meet the nutritional requirements across the world is anticipated to give an impetus to non-meat ingredients businesses. Moreover, the increasing conmsumption of frozen meat, ready-to-eat meals, and cured and dried meat is expected to drive the demand for functional non-meat ingredients. The unethical treatment of farm animals and the negative impact of the meat industry on the environment is likely to dissuade buyers from consuming meat products. Moreover, the sweeping trend of veganism and vegetarianism in the Western hemisphere is also likely to hinder the growth of the meat industry and subsequently affect the growth of the non-meat ingredients market.

Leading Non-Meat Ingredients Market Players:

Advanced Food Systems, Inc.

Aliseia SRL

Associated British Foods PLC

Campus SRL

I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company

Kerry Group PLC

Proliant Non-Meat Ingredients

Wenda Ingredients

Wiberg GmbH

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global non-meat ingredients market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The non-meat ingredients market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

