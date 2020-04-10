North America Analog-to-Digital Converter Market boosted by rising demand for digitization in organizations

The increasing demand for advanced data acquisition systems and rising demand for high-resolution content are the major factors propelling the growth of the analog-to-digital converter market. Moreover, the rising demand for advanced technologies in the automotive industry is anticipated to boost the analog-to-digital converter market growth in the near future. The automakers globally are observing substantial demand for smart devices in their vehicles. This has led the automobile manufacturers to continuously focus on innovating, designing, and developing autonomous cars which have already attracted a fair percentage of customers in major automotive manufacturing countries. Pertaining to the consumers’ demand and attraction toward smart and fully-autonomous cars, the market of ADC is surrounded with huge opportunities. The growth trajectory of fully-autonomous cars is largely anticipated to depend upon several parameters such as technological improvements, consumer preference to adopt fully-automated cars, pricing as well as the ability of the suppliers and OEMs to address the critical concerns related to the safety of the vehicles. Attributing to these parameters, both the industry players i.e., automotive and semiconductor industry are constantly focusing on improving technologies, negotiating prices of raw materials, and finally integrating the cars with robust technologies. This factor triggers the growth of the analog-to-digital converter market as well to ensure better performance of driverless cars in the coming years.

Analog-to-digital converter market by resolution is classified into 8-bit, 10-bit, 12-bit, 14-bit, 16-bit, and others. The integration of different resolutions is based on the requirements of various applications. 12-bit resolution type led the analog-to-digital converter market in the year 2018. 16-bit type is projected to surpass and take the lead over the future. A 12-bit ADC typically has a resolution of 1.22mV. The adoption of 12-bit for 5G communication is opportunistic for market growth. In May 2019, Texas Instruments had released an innovative, ultra-high-speed ADC with the widest bandwidth in the industry, lowest consumption of power, and fastest sampling rate. This converter is expected to help the engineers to achieve efficient measurement accuracy for the applications of 5G testing, oscilloscopes, and radar applications (direct X-band sampling).

NORTH AMERICA ANALOG-TO-DIGITAL CONVERTER MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Product Type

Integrating ADC

Delta-sigma ADC

Successive Approximation ADC

Ramp ADC

Others

By Resolution

8-bit

10-bit

12-bit

14-bit

16-bit

Others

By Application

Industrial

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Healthcare

Telecommunication

Others

By Country

US

Canada

Mexico

Analog-to-digital converter Market – Companies Mentioned

Asahi Kasei Microdevices Corporation

Analog Devices Inc.

Cirrus Logic Inc.

Maxim Integrated, Inc.

Microchip Technology Inc.

ON Semiconductor Corporation

Rohm Co., Ltd.

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Sony Corporation

Texas Instruments Incorporated

