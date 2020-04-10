North America Security Screening Market by 2027: Global Analysis with Offerings, Analytics Type, Deployment Mode, Application & End-users

The increase in the global air passenger traffic, loss of human life owing to persistent attacks, and prospering e-commerce sector propelling domestic and international trade are the key factors driving the growth of the security screening market. Moreover, the increase in investments in the development of the infrastructural sector is anticipated to boost the security screening market growth in the near future. A rise in government initiatives and compliances for policies and security by the regulatory bodies have resulted in an increase in investments related to security by the companies. Increase in life-threatening threats such as terrorist attacks and criminal activities, including recent mass shooting incidences in the US has resulted in installing enhanced security screening system in the buildings. The Airport Council International-North America has estimated a need of around US$ 100 Bn during 2017 – 2021 in the US 63% of the development is envisioned to accommodate passenger and cargo activity growth, and 30% is envisioned to upgrade existing infrastructure, maintain a state of good repair, as well as retain airports up to standards for the aircraft that use them. This would further result in upgrading airports across the region; thus, bolstering the demand for metal & trace detectors and x-ray scanners in the region.

These devices and equipment play a major in identifying the presence of any explosives, metallic objects, and prevents the entrance of an unauthorized person. Pertaining to threats such as terrorist activities and attack, the adoption of security systems integrated with advanced technologies is rising at a larger extent. The market for security screening by-product is classified into the x-ray scanner, biometric systems, electromagnetic metal detector, and explosive trace detector. The X-ray scanner segment led the security screening market in the year 2018 with the highest market share and is expected to flourish its dominance during the forecast period. Further, biometric systems are expected to have the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. Biometric device integration has become a standard requirement for secure access control, thereby delivering greater security for non-transferable devices. The airports and public places are expected to witness the gradual adoption of advanced technologies over the coming three to five years. Adoption of biometric systems, including facial recognition system is growing exponentially, which are projected to benefit many airlines.

NORTH AMERICA SECURITY SCREENING MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Product

X-Ray Scanner

Biometric Systems

Explosive Trace Detector

Electromagnetic Metal Detector

By Application

Public Places

Border Check point

Government

Airport

Others

By Country

US

Canada

Mexico

Security screening Market – Companies Mentioned

Aware, Inc.

Anviz Global

Analogic Corporation

Iris ID Inc.

L3 Security & Detection Systems

Magal Security Systems Ltd.

Nuctech Company Limited

OSI Systems, Inc.

Smiths Detection Inc.

Teledyne ICM (Teledyne Technologies Incorporated)

