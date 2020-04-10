Perfusion Systems Market Global Industry Insights, Share, Trends, Application Analysis and Forecast To 2027

The perfusion systems market accounted to US$ 1,044.75 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 1,442.28 Mn by 2027.

The Asia Pacific perfusion systems market is expected to grow at highest rate during the forecast period owing higher number of research & development and increasing investments on perfusion systems. In addition, emergence of new local players with competitive product portfolio are expected to fuel the market growth in Asia Pacific region.

Key factors driving the market are rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, significant growth of pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, rising need for the organ transplantation, and rising cell based research activities. However, factors such as expensive organ transplant surgeries, and limited numbers of donors for organ transplant surgeries are likely to restrain the market growth to a certain extent.

Get Sample PDF Copy at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPMD00002293/

Some of the prominent players operating in perfusion systems market are Ala Scientific Instruments, Inc., XVIVO Perfusion, Medtronic, XENIOS AG (Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA), Getinge AB, TERUMO CORPORATION, LivaNova PLC, Sartorius AG and More.

Strategic Insights

Strategic acquisition and product launches were observed as the most adopted strategy in global perfusion systems industry. Few of the recent product launch, product approval and acquisitions are listed below:

2018: XVIVO Perfusion has submitted the Premarket Approval (PMA) application for the XPS with STEEN Solution to the FDA.

2019: Sartorius Stedim Biotech (Sartorius AG) launched ambr 250 high throughput (ht) perfusion, specially designed for rapid cell culture perfusion process development to optimize production of therapeutic antibodies.

2018: Spectrum Medical announced acquisition of the second exclusive licensing agreement with the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) Technology Development Group on behalf of UC Regents. The license is in association of the intellectual property that supports clinical applications requiring Extracorporeal Circulation.

The market players are focused towards bringing new and innovative products to sustain their position in the market. For instance, in March 2018, Sartorius Stedim Biotech (Sartorius AG) launched ambr 250 high throughput (ht) perfusion, specially designed for rapid cell culture perfusion process development to optimize production of therapeutic antibodies. The developments performed by the companies are helping the market to grow in the coming years.

The report segments the global perfusion systems market as follows:

Global Perfusion Systems Market – By Type

Microfluidic Perfusion Systems

Small-Mammal Organ Perfusion Systems

Bioreactor Perfusion Systems

Gravity or Pressure-Driven Perfusion Systems

Global Perfusion Systems Market – By Component



Perfusion Pumps

Oxygenators

Heart-Lung Machines

Monitoring Systems

Cannulas

Others

Purchase this Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPMD00002293/

Reasons to Buy the Report:

– Learn about the driving factors, affecting the market growth.

– Imbibe the advancements and progress in the market during the forecast period.

– Understand where the market opportunities lies.

– Compare and evaluate various options affecting the market.

– Pick up on the leading market players within the market.

– Envision the restrictions and restrains that are likely to hamper the market.

About US:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact US:

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email Id: [email protected]

Website: www.theinsightpartners.com