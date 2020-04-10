Proactive Security Market Growth, Trends, Revenue, Share and Demands Research Report by 2025 – Cisco, Symantec, Fireeye, Mcafee, Palo Alto Networks

Global Proactive Security Market valued approximately USD 15.60 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 15% over the forecast period 2018-2025. Increasing shift due to increasing sophistication in attacking techniques, along with the rising need to manage stringent regulations and compliances are the key driving factors in the market. Other factors such as increasing adoption of IoT, development of smart mobile devices, and bring-your-own-device (BYOD) are also fueling the demand for proactive security solutions over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The regional analysis of Global Proactive Security Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

Some of the leading market players include Cisco, Symantec, Fireeye, Mcafee, Palo Alto Networks, Securonix, Logrhythm, Qualys, Alienvault, Trustwave, Cybersponse, Firemon, Threatconnect, Centrify and so on.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

– Solution

o Risk and Vulnerability Management

o Advanced Malware Protection

o Security Analytics

o Security Monitoring

o Security Orchestration

o Attack Simulation

– Services

By Organization Size:

– SMEs

– Large Scale

By Industry:

– Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

– Government and Defense

– Retail and Ecommerce

– IT and Telecom

– Healthcare and Life Sciences

– Energy and Utilities

– Manufacturing

– Others

