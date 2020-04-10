Self-injection Devices Market SWOT Analysis and Segments from 2020-2027

Self-injection devices market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as rising incidences of chronic diseases such as diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, etc.; rising number of geriatric and diabetic population and rising awareness about self-injection systems. Self-injections allows the patient to inject drugs or medicines by themselves, which is the key factor fueling the growth of self-injection devices market. This ultimately gives an advantages such as low treatment cost, fewer visits to hospitals or clinics, and ease of use. Further, the extensive research and development activities by key major players in self-injection systems are expected to drive the global self-injection devices market.

The “Global Self-injection Devices Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the medical device industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of self-injection devices market with detailed market segmentation by product, usage and geography. The global self-injection devices market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading self-injection devices market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The key players influencing the market are:

Gerresheimer AG

Becton Dickinson

Amcor Limited

Schott AG

MeadWestvaco Corporation

AptarGroup, Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Credence MedSystems, Inc.

West Pharmaceutical Services

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global self-injection devices market is segmented on the basis of product and usage. Based on product, the market is segmented as pen injector, auto injector, needle free injector and wearable injector. Based on usage, the market is segmented into disposable and reusable.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global self-injection devices market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The self-injection devices market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting self-injection devices market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Self-injection devices market in these regions.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. Introduction

1.1. Scope Of The Study

1.2. The Insight Partners Research Report Guidance

1.3. Market Segmentation

1.3.1 Self-Injection Devices Market – By Product

1.3.2 Self-Injection Devices Market – By Usage

1.3.3 Self-Injection Devices Market – By Region

1.3.3.1 By Country

2. Key Takeways

3. Research Methodology

4. Self-Injection Devices Market Landscape

4.1. Overview

4.2. Pest Analysis

4.2.1 North America – Pest Analysis

4.2.2 Europe – Pest Analysis

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific – Pest Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East And Africa – Pest Analysis

4.2.5 South And Central America – Pest Analysis

4.3. Expert Opinions

5. Self-Injection Devices Market – Key Market Dynamics

5.1. Key Market Drivers

5.2. Key Market Restraints

5.3. Key Market Opportunities

5.4. Future Trends

5.5. Impact Analysis Of Drivers, Restraints & Expected Influence Of Covid-19 Pandemic

6. Self-Injection Devices Market – Global Market Analysis

6.1. Self-Injection Devices – Global Market Overview

6.2. Self-Injection Devices – Global Market And Forecast To 2027

6.3. Market Positioning/Market Share

