Smart LED Bulb Market Statistics, Facts and Figures, Growth Overview, Size, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Smart LED bulb is a new technology use intelligent lighting control systems to manage light based on different parameters, like color, movement, temperature, occupancy, and amount of natural light. Due to its growing cost competitiveness, the Smart LED Bulb technology has started to compete in a variety of lighting applications effectively. Also, Smart LED bulbs can now be functioned through smartphone app features or specially designed remote controls. Furthermore, the growing significance of smart homes is further projected to boost the demand for these Smart LED bulbs market.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

ACUITY BRANDS LIGHTING, INC.,Eaton,Evluma,GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY,ilumi solutions inc.,LEDVANCE GmbH,LIFX,OSRAM GmbH,Svarochi,Syska

What is the Dynamics of Smart LED Bulb Market?

Increasing the growth of smart lighting solutions for home, hospitality, and the office is the prime factor driving the growth of the Smart LED bulb market. Moreover, with the rise in the number of smartphone and tablet users, the requirement for smart LED bulbs controlled by Smart connectivity is increasing. However, the supportive government initiatives and decreasing prices of LED bulbs are the major factors anticipated to propel the growth of the Smart LED bulb market.

What is the SCOPE of Smart LED Bulb Market?

The “Global Smart LED Bulb Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the smart LED bulb market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of smart LED bulb market with detailed market segmentation by compatibility type, technology, application. The global smart LED bulb market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading smart LED bulb market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the smart LED bulb market.

What is the Smart LED Bulb Market Segmentation?

The global smart LED bulb market is segmented on the basis of compatibility type, technology, application. On the basis of compatibility type, the market is segmented as smartphones, tablets, laptops, others (smartwatch). On the basis of technology, the market is segmented as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth. On the basis of application, the market is segmented as residential, commercial, others.

What is the Regional Framework of Smart LED Bulb Market?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global smart LED bulb market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The smart LED bulb market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.



