Solid-State LiDAR Market Insights, New Project Investment, Potential Growth Scope and Forecast 2027 | key players AEye, Inc.,Continental AG,Delphi Automotive PLC,Infineon Technologies AG,Innoviz Technologies Ltd

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Solid-State LiDAR is a remote sensing technology which emits beam of laser pulse for finding out the measurements of the objects. It is entirely built on silicon chips and is used for 3D representation of objects, autonomous vehicle, air quality monitoring, intelligent machine vision and robotics, and service robots in hospitals, clinics, among others. The production of solid state LiDAR is cheap as, no moving parts are involved. It is used alongside other sensors such as object detection and identification, cameras and RADAR for mapping, and navigation.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

AEye, Inc.,Continental AG,Delphi Automotive PLC,Infineon Technologies AG,Innoviz Technologies Ltd.,Innovusion,LeddarTech Inc.,Quanergy Systems, Inc.,RoboSense,Velodyne Lidar, Inc.

What is the Dynamics of Solid-State LiDAR Market?

One of the major factor driving the growth of solid-state LiDAR market is the increasing investment in research and development for commercializing the autonomous vehicle technology. Other factors contributing towards the growth of the market are: growing application areas of MEMS across various fields such as dynamic solid-state lighting, laser tracking on unmanned aerial vehicles, and increasing demand for passenger cars among the population. According to the International Organization of Motor Vehicle producers, in 2018, more than 70 million passenger cars were manufactured.

What is the SCOPE of Solid-State LiDAR Market?

The “Global Solid-State LiDAR Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media, and telecommunication industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the solid-state LiDAR market with detailed market segmentation by type, application, and geography. The global solid-state LiDAR market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading solid-state LiDAR market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

What is the Solid-State LiDAR Market Segmentation?

The global solid-state LiDAR market is segmented on the basis of type and application. Based on type, the market is segmented into: MEMS-based scanning, optical phased arrays, and flash LiDAR. By application, the market is segmented into: intelligent machine vision and robotics, assisted surgery, air quality monitoring, aerial drones, autonomous vehicles, and automation of factory robots.

What is the Regional Framework of Solid-State LiDAR Market?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global solid-state LiDAR market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The solid-state LiDAR market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.



