Unexpected Growth on Smart Ports Market 2017-2027 Growth with top key vendors ABB Ltd.,Abu Dhabi Ports,Accenture plc,IBM Corporation,Ikusi,International Terminal Solutions Limited

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Smart ports uses newer technologies such as automation and big data analytics to improve its performance. The rapid penetration of IoT and artificial intelligence in various industrial sectors has impacted the conservative marine sector. Introduction of big data and digitalization of industrial processes is positively influencing the industry of ports and container shipping. The concept of digital ports and new developments by the companies is expected to boom the growth of the smart ports market in the coming years.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

ABB Ltd.,Abu Dhabi Ports,Accenture plc,IBM Corporation,Ikusi,International Terminal Solutions Limited,Royal HaskoningDHV,Scientific Enterprises Ltd,Trelleborg Marine and Infrastructure,Wabtec Corporation

What is the Dynamics of Smart Ports Market?

The smart ports market is anticipated to soar in the forecast period owing to the increasing digitalization and adoption of industry 4.0. Also, the increasing implementation of artificial intelligence and blockchain is expected to fuel the growth of the smart ports market. However, unskilled workforce and resistance to change digitally are two main hurdles impacting the market growth during the forecast period. Nevertheless, government initiatives supporting smart infrastructure is likely to showcase significant growth prospects for the key players operating in the smart ports market during the forecast period.

What is the SCOPE of Smart Ports Market?

The “Global Smart Ports Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of smart ports market with detailed market segmentation by component, technology, port type, and geography. The global smart ports market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading smart ports market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

What is the Smart Ports Market Segmentation?

The global smart ports market is segmented on the basis of component, technology, and port type. Based on component, the market is segmented as smart port infrastructure, terminal automation & cargo handling, traffic management system, smart safety & security, and others. On the basis of the technology, the market is segmented as blockchain, internet of things, process automation, and artificial intelligence. The market on the basis of the port type is classified as seaport and inland port.

What is the Regional Framework of Smart Ports Market?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global smart ports market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The smart ports market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.



