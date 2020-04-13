Asia Pacific Genome Editing Market Set to Record Exponential Growth By 2025-end

“The Asia Pacific genome editing market is expected to reach US$ 2349.9 Mn in 2025 from US$ 673.3 Mn in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 17.7% from 2020-2025.” The growth of the market is driven by the factors such as, increase in funding for the genome editing and medical genetics in developing countries. However, the market is likely to get impacted due to the perception of the people for genetic alteration and tighten rules on gene editing.

The market for the genome editing is expected to grow in the coming near future due to the growth factor that is driving the market majorly is increase in the funding. The different government in the different regions are increasing their funds and grants for the development of the genome editing research. Across the world funding are being provided by the every nation, for instance, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) has kept approximately US$ 45.5 million aside for the next four fiscal years for Somatic Cell Genome Editing program.

Moreover, in the Asia Pacific region, the countries are also investing more for the development of the genome editing technology since two three years back. For instance, in April 2016, Japan invested approximately US$76million for the five years for the creation of Japanese owned genome editing technologies. The rise in the funding for the genome editing is likely to drive the market for the genome editing in the forecast period.

Additionally, the increasing advances in genetic and genomic technology have changed the healthcare services rapidly in low and middle income countries (LMICs) in the Asia-Pacific region. Although, genetic services were initially focused on population-based disease prevention strategies and then evolved into clinic-based and therapeutics-oriented services. Many health-care systems in the region were unprepared for the needs of a clinical genetic service and have struggled to cope with both, communicable and non-communicable diseases. The combination of demands from a large emerging middle class population, the lack of regulatory oversight and capacity-building in medical genetics expertise help to upsurge the demand for the genetic services.

China is expected to lead the market in the Asia Pacific region owing to increase in the investments by the governments of the respective countries in the region. The rising development and research for the genome editing along with the clinical trials are expected to drive the genome editing market in the forecast period. In addition, the initiatives to support by the government of India for the startups in biotechnology sectors are likely to foster the growth of the biotechnology market in the country.

